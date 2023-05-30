Sony's Project Q will have a shocking battery

Sony recently announced its new gaming handheld that will let players stream their PS5 games on a portable device named Project Q. However, the recent leak about its battery says that it will only last 3-4 hours.

Playing games on the "Project Q" system requires owning a PS5 console, being nearby, or being on the same Wi-Fi network. Many gamers are confused by this feature and wonder who the intended consumer base for this product is. However, given that the console doesn't run games natively, one potential plus would have been the projected extended battery life. Unfortunately, that won't be the scenario. According to Tome Henderson of Insider Gaming, Project Q will only last for 3-4 hours.

"If the retail version of Project Q does indeed have a 3-4 hour battery life, then the handheld might be a hard sell for Sony. Already people are skeptical of its success, with the handheld only being used with Remote Play," Henderson said.

“We look forward to sharing more information in the near future,” said CEO Jim Ryan. He also said that Project Q will launch later this year, so it is expected to go out in a couple of months, probably in Fall.

As stated on the website, these numbers are unofficial and subject to change with the release of Project Q's commercial version. Project Q's commercial success will mostly depend on its pricing; if it is low, it may sell well, but PlayStation isn't exactly known for producing inexpensive gear.

Project Q was leaked before

Tom Henderson has leaked accurate information about Sony's Project Q device. Insider Tom Henderson revealed in April that Sony was working on a streaming device under the codename Q Lite. It was characterized as a handheld that resembled a DualSense and with an 8-inch screen in the center, which turned out to be very accurate. Furthermore, according to the publication, it allowed gameplay at up to 1080p, but Sony declined to corroborate these claims.

Sony just offered a glimpse of it and very basic details. Project Q's release date has still not been made public. Additionally, we don't know what it will cost.

