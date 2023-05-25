Project Q: Sony announces new gaming handheld

Sony has announced its new streaming-only gaming handheld at the PlayStation showcase event named "Project Q."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sony is not only showcasing the upcoming games at the PlayStation event but also revealed its upcoming devices that created excitement among gamers. PlayStation's gaming handheld era is coming back with its newest device named "Project Q." The last time Sony revealed a gaming handheld was in 2011.

Unfortunately, Project Q won't be the same as previous gaming handhelds. The handheld device Project Q is unable to play games natively; instead, it can only stream them from a PlayStation 5 through Wi-Fi or remote play. Like the DualSense, which looks almost the same, it contains all the standard PlayStation buttons as well as adjustable triggers and haptic feedback.

There is an 8-inch HD screen as well, but the company didn't give any details about the display. Players must install games on their PS5s to play the games, which means that PlayStation Plus Premium games cannot be streamed.

The new portable from Sony is being marketed as a second screen and a mobile play option for the PS5, although it's unclear how or if it will function offline at all.

PlayStation is one of the most popular gaming devices in the world, and its previous gaming handhelds have always grabbed all the attention and satisfied gamers. It has been a long time since the company last launched a handheld gaming device, and this year, it is making its return.

Project Q leaks

In April, insider Tom Henderson reported that Sony was developing a streaming device with the working name Q Lite. It was described as a handheld with an 8-inch screen in the middle that resembled a DualSense, which turned out to be pretty accurate.

Additionally, the article claimed that it supported up to 1080p gaming, but Sony declined to confirm such claims.

Sony only teased its look and basic information. The release date of Project Q is still not public yet. We also don't know how much it will cost.

Advertisement