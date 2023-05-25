Project Q: Sony announces new gaming handheld

Project Q
Onur Demirkol
May 25, 2023
Games
|
0

Sony has announced its new streaming-only gaming handheld at the PlayStation showcase event named "Project Q."

Sony is not only showcasing the upcoming games at the PlayStation event but also revealed its upcoming devices that created excitement among gamers. PlayStation's gaming handheld era is coming back with its newest device named "Project Q." The last time Sony revealed a gaming handheld was in 2011.

Unfortunately, Project Q won't be the same as previous gaming handhelds. The handheld device Project Q is unable to play games natively; instead, it can only stream them from a PlayStation 5 through Wi-Fi or remote play. Like the DualSense, which looks almost the same, it contains all the standard PlayStation buttons as well as adjustable triggers and haptic feedback.

There is an 8-inch HD screen as well, but the company didn't give any details about the display. Players must install games on their PS5s to play the games, which means that PlayStation Plus Premium games cannot be streamed. 

The new portable from Sony is being marketed as a second screen and a mobile play option for the PS5, although it's unclear how or if it will function offline at all.

PlayStation is one of the most popular gaming devices in the world, and its previous gaming handhelds have always grabbed all the attention and satisfied gamers. It has been a long time since the company last launched a handheld gaming device, and this year, it is making its return.

Project Q
Project Q

Project Q leaks

In April, insider Tom Henderson reported that Sony was developing a streaming device with the working name Q Lite. It was described as a handheld with an 8-inch screen in the middle that resembled a DualSense, which turned out to be pretty accurate.

Additionally, the article claimed that it supported up to 1080p gaming, but Sony declined to confirm such claims.

Sony only teased its look and basic information. The release date of Project Q is still not public yet. We also don't know how much it will cost. 

Advertisement

Related content

Activision Blizzard fined

PEGI imposes fine for Diablo Immortal's microtransactions

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti unveiled, starting at $299
steam

Valve's Steam gaming platform drops Google Analytics to improve privacy

Amazon's Lord of the Rings MMO game is on its way
Steam Game Trial

Try before you buy: Steam introduces game trial

Google and Taito join forces for AR Space Invaders

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved