When is Diablo 4 launch time in different time zones?

One of the most anticipated games of the year, Diablo 4 is about to hit the shelves, and players waiting to experience the game. In this article, we will tell you the Diablo 4 launch time in certain time zones as well as more information about the game!

ADVERTISEMENT

Action role-playing game fans are likely familiar with Diablo, one of the most well-known and influential titles in the category. Diablo's success spawned several expansions and sequels. We are waiting for the newest title of the game and it is right around the corner. Here is the Diablo 4 launch date!

Diablo 4 launch time: When is it?

Diablo 4 will launch on June 5, at 7:00 p.m. in New York, but you will be able to pre-load it a day before so that you can enjoy the game as soon as hits the shelves. If you have already pre-ordered the game, you will be able to pre-load it on May 30, the same time as the Diablo 4 launch time.

Diablo 4 launch time in different time zones:

New York: 7:00 p.m.

Los Angeles: 4:00 p.m.

Mexico City: 5:00 p.m.

London: 12:00 a.m. (June 6)

Madrid: 1:00 a.m. (June 6)

New Delhi: 4:30 a.m. (June 6)

Tokyo: 8:00 a.m. (June 6)

Sydney: 9:00 a.m. (June 6)

Deselecting the "high-resolution assets" option during installation will speed up the download of Diablo 4 much like it did during the beta weekends. The overall download size will drop from roughly 84.4GB to roughly 46.8GB as a result.

How do I get Diablo 4 early access?

You need to pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4 in order to gain access to the Early Access. It will be compatible with the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you choose the base edition, you won't get early access but can start playing on June 6.

On June 1 in the Americas, which is June 2 in all other timezones, Diablo 4 early access starts. On June 5 in the Americas and on June 6 elsewhere, there will be an official launch. You can find the global Diablo 4 launch time above.

When was the first Diablo released?

On January 3, 1997, Diablo was made available for Classic Mac OS and Microsoft Windows. It became popular right away, selling over 2 million copies in its first year and earning praise from critics for its online multiplayer option, evocative setting, and addicting gameplay.

Diablo II, created by Blizzard North and released by Blizzard Entertainment in 2000 for Windows and Mac OS, was the first official sequel. In terms of graphics, it was a vast upgrade over its predecessor. It is now time to take a look at the final version of the game, Diablo 4.

Advertisement