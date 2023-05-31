Street Fighter 6 release time: Everywhere in the world

Street Fighter 6 is right around the corner as we have very little time to experience the full game on our PCs and consoles. The legendary franchise is set to make its return for the sixth time and fortunately, we are almost there. Here is the Street Fighter 6 release time in different places of the world!

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most recognizable and important fighting game franchises in video game history is Street Fighter. Since its 1987 inception by Capcom, it has inspired a large number of sequels, spin-offs, adaptations, and merchandising. You will need to wait two more days to try the full game and remember the good old times. The information about Street Fighter 6 release time can be found below.

Street Fighter 6 release time

On June 2, 2023, Street Fighter 6 will launch on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. At The Game Awards 2022, the day was made public. The game will be available at midnight for every region. Wherever you are living on earth, the game will be available to you at your local midnight time.

The game will be available for pre-order and download on May 31 for PlayStation 5 users. Starting on June 1, PC users who use Steam can download the game. Fans of the Xbox platform will need to wait for more information or keep a watch on their console as preload has not been confirmed.

When is the open beta?

The first beta test for Street Fighter 6 ran from October 7–10, and the second beta test took place from December 16–19. There were only eight characters in the cast, with Ken being the most current. Recently, the company also ran an open beta between May 19-21 to gather as much feedback as possible from enthusiasts.

If you missed the open beta, don't worry at all as the game will be out in a couple of days. Street Fighter enthusiasts have already pre-ordered it and experienced the new gameplay during the beta tests. Now, it is time to get used to the game as soon as possible to take down every opponent you have!

Street Fighter 6 system requirements

Street Fighter 6 still carries the old vibes of its predecessors, so you don't need to own a high-spec gaming PC. Here are the Street Fighter 6 system requirements:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit required)

Windows 10 (64 bit required) Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB)

GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Additional Notes: The framerate may drop during graphic-intensive scenes. - As this is a title still in development, the system requirements are still subject to change.

Read Also: When is Diablo 4 launch time in different time zones?

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit) Processor : Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: RTX2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT

RTX2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Additional Notes: The framerate may drop during graphic-intensive scenes. - As this is a title still in development, the system requirements are still subject to change.

Advertisement