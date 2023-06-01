Diablo 4 high resolution assets: Worth it or not?

One of the most awaited games of the year, Diablo 4, is finally here, and it is ready for preload to the enthusiasts who have already pre-ordered the game. The game asks if you want to download Diablo 4 high resolution assets, and many players don't know if they should do it. We will answer all your questions about the assets!

The most well-known and influential game in the action role-playing genre, Diablo, is probably well-known to fans of the genre. The popularity of Diablo led to a number of expansions and sequels. The game's newest title, which we are eagerly awaiting, will soon arrive. If you want to know what Diablo 4 high resolution assets are, keep reading!

What are Diablo 4 high resolution assets?

Players can decide whether to install high-resolution assets as an optional pack when installing Diablo 4 on a PC. These assets are intended to enhance the graphics in the game and make it more visually appealing. Don't expect anything huge, but they will surely improve the graphics quality a little bit.

The high resolution asset pack will enhance Diablo 4's resolution even if you don't have a high-end PC. It will affect your game, whatever setup you have. While it will improve resolution for those not playing the game on a 4k monitor, it is true that it is mainly intended for those with a 4k setup.

Are they worth downloading?

If you want to play the game in a better visual environment, you can give them a shot. However, it will increase the file size exceptionally, and if you have less storage or a slow internet connection, they aren't mandatory, and you can still enjoy the game without the Diablo 4 high resolution assets.

Similar to how it did during the beta weekends, deselecting the "high resolution assets" option during installation will hasten the download of Diablo 4. As a result, the total download size will decrease from approximately 84.4GB to approximately 46.8 GB.

Diablo 4 official release date

The release of Diablo 4 is scheduled for June 5 at 7:00 p.m. in New York, but you can pre-load it the day before to start playing right away. If you have already placed an order, you can pre-load the game on May 30 at the same time that Diablo 4 launches.

Diablo 4 launch time in different time zones:

New York: 7:00 p.m.

Los Angeles: 4:00 p.m.

Mexico City: 5:00 p.m.

London: 12:00 a.m. (June 6)

Madrid: 1:00 a.m. (June 6)

New Delhi: 4:30 a.m. (June 6)

Tokyo: 8:00 a.m. (June 6)

Sydney: 9:00 a.m. (June 6)

