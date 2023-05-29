Apple's latest move suggests new Macs will launch at WWDC 2023

Apple has recently added several Macs to its new trade-in program and expanded it. Apple analysts, including Mark Gurman, are expecting new Macs to be revealed at the WWDC 2023 event, and the trade-in program expansion is one of the signals.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently tweeted that he is expecting new Macs to be revealed at WWDC 2023. "Apple will start accepting trade-ins of the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro on June 5th, the same day as WWDC. Read into that as you will. I’m expecting new Macs at WWDC," Gurman said in his tweet. On the starting day of WWDC, Apple will update its website and add the new Mac models to the program lineup.

The program aims for users to get the latest technology at a lower price by trading in their older Macs to get the new ones. Older Macs are taken as a credit for the new one, and a discount is applied according to the Mac's specs, year, price, and more. Apple is expected to reveal a 15-inch MacBook Air at the WWDC 2023, and if you have an M2 MacBook Air, you will be able to trade in your older computer to get the newest one as soon as it hits the shelves.

Although there may not be a direct replacement for a product, Apple has often accepted trade-ins for it, as highlighted by Parker Ortolani on Twitter. For instance, even though a seventh-generation iPad mini is not yet available, you can trade in a sixth-generation model, reported by 9to5Mac.

New Macs at WWDC 2023

According to the latest projection by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company's upcoming laptop will be a 15-inch MacBook that will be a member of the MacBook Air family. He had previously stated that the laptop will enter manufacturing in the first half of 2023 and be unveiled in the second. Additionally, he had claimed that a 15-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 CPU would be released by Apple.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple won't be releasing Mac Studios with M2 CPUs, instead focusing on an M3-powered workstation. He also said that it's possible that the new Mac Pro won't debut at WWDC 2023, which makes Alvarez's revelation puzzling.

