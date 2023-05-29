Gurman approves iPhone 16's larger screen rumors

iphone 16 larger screen
Onur Demirkol
May 29, 2023
Apple
|
0

The famous Apple reporter Mark Gurman has approved the rumors of the iPhone 16 having a bigger display size.

We still have a long road ahead of us for the iPhone 16; as of right now, we are trying to get more intel on iPhone 15. Apple is getting ready to launch it in Fall, and we have strong leaks on what it will feature and also what it will look like.

However, iPhone 16 is more than a year away today, but Apple has already started working on it. Recent rumors suggested a bigger display on the upcoming iPhone 16, and Mark Gurman has recently corroborated.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is one of the most trusted Apple reported in the world right now as he has been giving accurate information for a long time. In his latest version of the "Power On" newsletter, Gurman mentioned the leaked larger display sizes of the iPhone 16.

The famous reporter confirmed previous rumors that Apple intended to boost the size of its two "Pro" iPhone models from 6.1- to 6.7-inches by "a couple of tenths of an inch diagonally." The new displays would be the biggest the iPhone has ever had.

Gurman pointed out that the adjustment will raise the level of competition between Apple's phones and those made by Samsung. Additionally, the increase might free up more internal room for more advanced hardware, such better cameras and bigger batteries.

iPhone 16 might have a vertical camera layout.

Periscope lens is expected to be included

According to Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a specialist in the display sector, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models would feature displays that are roughly 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches in size when they are slated to be released in 2024.

According to rumors, Apple will upgrade the camera system of the iPhone 15 Pro Max but not the ordinary Pro model. But in a year, things will alter. According to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the periscope lens will be incorporated into the camera systems of the iPhone 16 Pro smartphones for greater optical zooming capabilities.

