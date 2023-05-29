iOS 16.5 users struggle with battery drain problems

Apple's recent release of iOS 16.5 has sparked a wave of concerns on social media, not due to compatibility issues with hardware, but rather unexpected battery drain affecting iPhone users.

Complaints have flooded platforms like Twitter, with frustrated individuals expressing their dismay over reduced battery life, slower charging times, and increased device temperatures. In this article, we delve into the root of the problem, explore potential solutions, and shed light on Apple's response.

Here is Twitter user Chetan Kumar's tweet on iOS 16.5's battery drain problem:

After last two updates, this sped up drinking of battery even without using much. iPhone 12

IOS 16.5#iPhone sucks with battery ? and other too many things pic.twitter.com/Njoez35XhW — Chetan Kumar (@chetanbhatias) May 25, 2023

Why is iOS 16.5 draining your battery?

The introduction of a new iOS version triggers a series of background processes that impact battery performance. Data optimization, recalibration of battery settings, app patches, and even rescanning of photos to adapt to new algorithms all contribute to increased power consumption.

This surge in activity temporarily affects battery life but typically stabilizes within a couple of days as the device adjusts to the changes.

Apple's perspective and user suggestions

Apple has acknowledged similar concerns in the past, assuring users that app and feature adjustments may take up to 48 hours after an update. It is important not to let these warnings cause undue anxiety, although it may be prudent to postpone the update if you cannot afford to be without a charger for an extended period.

Personal experiences with the iOS 16.5 update have varied. While some users report no battery drain issues, others continue to face challenges.

However, it is worth noting that Apple has a track record of promptly addressing such issues. In previous instances, the company released subsequent updates to tackle root causes, as demonstrated by the release of iOS 15.4.1 within two weeks of widespread complaints.

Solutions for prolonged battery drain of iOS 16.5

For users who have patiently waited for 48 hours and still experience persistent battery drain, there are several steps to consider. First, it is advisable to check the battery health of your iPhone, accessible through the Settings menu.

If the battery health falls below 90%, seeking proactive assistance, even before the system prompts a replacement at 80%, may be beneficial. It is important to remember that there are also ways to extend battery life without requiring a visit to an Apple Store.

Alternative techniques to extend battery life

While visiting an Apple Store is an option for addressing battery drain, there are also several techniques you can try before seeking professional assistance.

These methods aim to optimize your iPhone's battery usage and potentially improve its overall longevity. Here are a few suggestions:

Adjust screen brightness

Manage background app refresh

Disable push email

Limit location services

Enable low-power mode

Close unused apps

Disable unnecessary notifications

Remember, these techniques may not completely eliminate battery drain issues, but they can help optimize battery performance and extend its overall lifespan.

By implementing these adjustments, you may notice improvements in your iPhone's battery life without requiring a visit to an Apple Store while you wait for Apple to release a hotfix for iOS 16.5's battery drain issues.

