iOS 16.5 users struggle with battery drain problems

iOS 16.5 battery drain
Emre Çitak
May 29, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple's recent release of iOS 16.5 has sparked a wave of concerns on social media, not due to compatibility issues with hardware, but rather unexpected battery drain affecting iPhone users.

Complaints have flooded platforms like Twitter, with frustrated individuals expressing their dismay over reduced battery life, slower charging times, and increased device temperatures. In this article, we delve into the root of the problem, explore potential solutions, and shed light on Apple's response.

Here is Twitter user Chetan Kumar's tweet on iOS 16.5's battery drain problem:

Why is iOS 16.5 draining your battery?

The introduction of a new iOS version triggers a series of background processes that impact battery performance. Data optimization, recalibration of battery settings, app patches, and even rescanning of photos to adapt to new algorithms all contribute to increased power consumption.

This surge in activity temporarily affects battery life but typically stabilizes within a couple of days as the device adjusts to the changes.

Apple's perspective and user suggestions

Apple has acknowledged similar concerns in the past, assuring users that app and feature adjustments may take up to 48 hours after an update. It is important not to let these warnings cause undue anxiety, although it may be prudent to postpone the update if you cannot afford to be without a charger for an extended period.

Personal experiences with the iOS 16.5 update have varied. While some users report no battery drain issues, others continue to face challenges.

However, it is worth noting that Apple has a track record of promptly addressing such issues. In previous instances, the company released subsequent updates to tackle root causes, as demonstrated by the release of iOS 15.4.1 within two weeks of widespread complaints.

Solutions for prolonged battery drain of iOS 16.5

For users who have patiently waited for 48 hours and still experience persistent battery drain, there are several steps to consider. First, it is advisable to check the battery health of your iPhone, accessible through the Settings menu.

If the battery health falls below 90%, seeking proactive assistance, even before the system prompts a replacement at 80%, may be beneficial. It is important to remember that there are also ways to extend battery life without requiring a visit to an Apple Store.

Here is the closest Apple Store to your location.

iOS 16.5 battery drain
If the iOS 16.5 battery drain issue causes your iPhone battery health to fall below 80 percent, contact an Apple Store

Alternative techniques to extend battery life

While visiting an Apple Store is an option for addressing battery drain, there are also several techniques you can try before seeking professional assistance.

These methods aim to optimize your iPhone's battery usage and potentially improve its overall longevity. Here are a few suggestions:

  • Adjust screen brightness
  • Manage background app refresh
  • Disable push email
  • Limit location services
  • Enable low-power mode
  • Close unused apps
  • Disable unnecessary notifications

Remember, these techniques may not completely eliminate battery drain issues, but they can help optimize battery performance and extend its overall lifespan.

By implementing these adjustments, you may notice improvements in your iPhone's battery life without requiring a visit to an Apple Store while you wait for Apple to release a hotfix for iOS 16.5's battery drain issues.

Advertisement

Related content

iphone 16 larger screen

Gurman approves iPhone 16's larger screen rumors
Apple's My Photo Stream service is shutting down in July

Apple's My Photo Stream service is shutting down in July

How to get rid of split screen on your iPad
Patent hints at Find My support for Apple Pencil using an acoustic resonator

Patent hints at Find My support for Apple Pencil using an acoustic resonator
Apple headset shipment

Apple headset shipment estimations went down
Apple could transform the iPhone lock screen to a smart display in iOS 17

Apple could transform the iPhone lock screen to a smart display in iOS 17

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved