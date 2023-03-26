Microsoft increases prices for Cloud services on April 1, 2023

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 26, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Microsoft will increase prices for its Cloud services, including Microsoft 365 and Azure, on April 1, 2023, for select currencies. The company announced the plan in January 2023 on its European news portal.

In Consistent global pricing for the Microsoft Cloud, Microsoft explains that it has taken "several steps to align the pricing" of its Microsoft Cloud products globally. The decision was made so that "will have consistent pricing reflecting the exchange rate of the local currency to the US dollar (USD)" according to Microsoft.

From April 1, 2023 on, Microsoft will adjust the pricing for Microsoft Cloud products in the following currencies (including the adjusted percentage to the current pricing):

  • GBP: +9%
  • DKK, EUR and NOK: +11%
  • SEK: +15%

The change impacts organizations from Europe only, and here only countries from the European Union, as well as Great Britain and Norway. Sweden and Denmark are part of the European Union, but they never adopted the Euro. The price changes take effect at the end of the billing period.

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft revealed multiple innovations during the 2023 Ability Summit that will offer better user experience on different aspects.
Microsoft

Microsoft argues that the decision "will provide increased transparency and predictability for customers globally" and that it moves to a "pricing model that is most common" in the industry. The company plans to assess the pricing in local currency twice a year, to take currency fluctuations relative to the USD into consideration. It is possible, therefore, that future price adjustments will be beneficial to organizations. Home customer pricing is not affected by Microsoft's decision.

Microsoft increased pricing for its Microsoft 365 products by 20% in the Fall of 2022. It was the first price adjustment of the product in a decade. A second price increase, that affects certain currencies only, may be met with little understanding by affected organizations, despite Microsoft's claims that it is in their best interests.

Google and Amazon have been linking their cloud pricing to the dollar exchange rate for years. Microsoft unveiled a Microsoft 365 Basic plan recently for Home and small business customers. (via Dr. Windows)

Summary
Microsoft increases prices for Cloud services on April 1, 2023
Article Name
Microsoft increases prices for Cloud services on April 1, 2023
Description
Microsoft will increase prices for its Cloud services, including Microsoft 365 and Azure, on April 1, 2023, for select currencies.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

How to Create Windows Apps for ChatGPT and Bing in Microsoft Edge and Chrome

How to Create Windows Apps for ChatGPT and Bing in Microsoft Edge and Chrome
Microsoft to Launch a CarbonCapture Project in 2024

Microsoft to Launch a CarbonCapture Project in 2024

Microsoft Loop, a Notion Competitor With Futuristic Office Documents
If you want to learn about the Microsoft 365 Copilot release date, the company's recent AI solution powered by GPT-4, check this article out!

Why can't we still access Microsoft 365 Copilot?
Microsoft Edge's Built-In Crypto Wallet: A Step Forward or a Questionable Use of Resources?

Microsoft Edge's Built-In Crypto Wallet: A Step Forward or a Questionable Use of Resources?
Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Image Creator for Bing Search Engine

Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Image Creator for Bing Search Engine

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved