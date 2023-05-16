Vodafone announces plan to slash 11,000 positions

vodafone layoff
Onur Demirkol
May 16, 2023
Companies
|
0

After assigning a new CEO, Vodafone decided to cut 11,000 jobs in three years to stabilize the finance in today's economic difficulties. The decision was revealed in Vodafone's latest financial reports.

Margherita Della Valle recently joined Vodafone as the company's new CEO and started the job by streamlining internal finance issues. Vodafone will slash 11,000 jobs in the next three years. Della Valle wants to simplify the company, and the job cuts are a part of the plan. The new CEO also thinks that the company's performance hasn't been good enough.

“Our performance has not been good enough. To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change. My priorities are customers, simplicity, and growth. We will simplify our organization, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness," she said. “My priorities are customers, simplicity, and growth. We will simplify our organization, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness. We will reallocate resources to deliver the quality service our customers expect,” Della Valle added.

The layoffs will affect roughly 10% of Vodafone's total staff, with losses expected in other countries, including Germany and Italy, in addition to the UK. This will be the largest layoff in the telecom company's history. It is also one of the biggest layoffs recently, alongside Meta, Amazon, and Disney.

vodafone layoff
Vodafone

Delle Valle to resurrect Vodafone

The changes will free up an additional €100 million for marketing to resurrect the Vodafone brand, as well as €150 million to improve the customer experience. Della Valle stated that the job losses would not raise the €1 billion aim outlined in November. She thinks Vodafone has been too "incremental" in the last few years.

Vodafone, which has over 18 million UK mobile users and more than 1 million internet customers, is nearing completion of a merger with Three to form the UK's largest mobile operator.

Della Valle said she wants the deal to be done to decrease the number of major UK mobile providers from four to three. Vodafone's first attempt was blocked by regulators because of competition problems.

Advertisement

Related content

cheaper apple mixed-reality headset

Apple's mixed-reality headset plans still include a cheaper model

Samsung turns to LG for OLED TV panels

Buffett's Berkshire bids farewell to TSMC shares

Google Fiber is testing 20 Gigs of internet speed
google pixel battery drain

Relief for Pixel owners: Google to fix battery drain and overheating issues
iphone 16 pro periscope lens

iPhone 16 Pro: Periscope lens brings a bigger display

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved