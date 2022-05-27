Do you want some Stickers on your Windows desktop?

Martin Brinkmann
May 27, 2022
Microsoft is working on integrating support for placing stickers on the Windows 11 desktop. Users who run a recent Windows 11 version 22H2 Insider build can enable the functionality to test it out. It is likely that stickers support is coming to all users once Windows 10 version 22H2 launches.

First spotted in February 2022 by Albacore, Windows 11 stickers are now available in recent builds of the operating system. It is necessary to enable the feature before it becomes available in the user interface.

Here is how sticker support is enabled on Windows 11:

  1. Open the run box with the keyboard shortcut Windows-R.
  2. Type regedit.exe and hit the Enter-key to load the Registry Editor.
  3. Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\PolicyManager\current\device\Stickers.
    • Some of the keys may not exist by default. Right-click on the previous key in that case and select New > Key to create the structure.
  4. Right-click on Stickers and select New > Dword (32-bit) Value.
  5. Name it EnableStickers.
  6. Double-click on EnableStickers and set its value to 1.
  7. Restart the PC.

Stickers for the Windows 11 desktop

windows 11 stickers desktop

Stickers for the Windows desktop work as you might except them to. Select a sticker to place on the desktop, move it around and resize it, and et voila, the sticker has been placed on the desktop. Stickers persist across sessions, but they may be removed easily using several methods.

A right-click on the desktop displays the new "add or edit stickers" option. The selection of the new menu item opens the sticker selection and editing interface. Windows 11 displays the wallpaper on the screen and the available stickers; everything else, including the Windows taskbar or desktop icons, are hidden in that phase.

windows 11 add edit stickers

Dozens of stickers are displayed in the preview build. You may scroll the selection of stickers or use the search to find specific stickers. A double-click adds the sticker to the top left corner of the desktop.

You may then drag & drop it to another location, and resize it as well using the provided controls.

Multiple stickers can be added, even if they are identical.  Select the close button to end the process.

Closing words

It is unclear at this point if stickers will be enabled by default when they launch. Most users will probably ignore the feature, but some may like the idea of adding stickers to their desktops.

Now You: are you excited about the new sticker feature?

Comments

  1. Frankel said on May 27, 2022 at 5:19 pm
    Reply

    Haha Martin found already some good stickers to give Redmond quick feedback :)

    1. TelV said on May 27, 2022 at 5:39 pm
      Reply

      Yes indeed! Windows 11 is a pile of crap :D

  2. Paul said on May 27, 2022 at 5:48 pm
    Reply

    Poor Windows, what you’ve become. It was crap upon release, still crap to this day.

  3. aaa said on May 27, 2022 at 6:05 pm
    Reply

    Useless sticker feature must be from “woman engineers” on UX department.

  4. Herman Cost said on May 27, 2022 at 6:14 pm
    Reply

    More nonsense. It is amazing that people actually get paid to do this stuff.

  5. Tony said on May 27, 2022 at 6:27 pm
    Reply

    As much as I hate Win11, that is somewhat useful for customization, as long as there is a way to add your own stickers.

  6. JimmyQ said on May 27, 2022 at 6:29 pm
    Reply

    Oh goody!! Stickers!

  7. Chris said on May 27, 2022 at 9:05 pm
    Reply

    Never mind stickers, is there a way to remove that really weird bright blue [whatever it is…] on the W11 screen?

    Not that I have any intention to use W11 anytime soon!

