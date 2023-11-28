Tesla sues Sweden over discriminatory attack allegations

Tesla sues Sweden transport agency due to "discriminatory attack" on the US electric carmaker after strike action prevented its new vehicles from getting license plates in Sweden. Swedish Tesla workers are calling for collective bargaining rights and have been on strike for five weeks.

The strike called by IF Metall, which has more than 300,000 members in Swedish industry, has attracted multiple secondary, or sympathy, industrial actions by unions representing among others postal workers, dock workers, electricians, and painters.

On Thursday Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, decried the secondary action at the postal service PostNord as “insane” after license plates were prevented from reaching new Tesla cars.

Tesla sues Sweden with discriminatory attack allegations

Tesla's lawsuit contends that the Transport Agency's actions are unlawful and constitute a targeted attack against the company. The automaker argues that the agency's decision to withhold license plates is not grounded in legal principles and is solely motivated by the ongoing labor dispute.

Tesla is seeking a court order compelling the Transport Agency to issue license plates for new Tesla vehicles and is also pursuing damages for the financial losses incurred due to the agency's actions.

The Swedish Transport Agency maintains that its actions are justified and in accordance with the law. The agency contends that its concerns over the safety of Tesla's Autopilot driver-assistance system warrant the withholding of license plates.

The agency has asserted that the Autopilot system poses a risk to road users and that further investigation is necessary before it can approve the issuance of license plates for Tesla vehicles equipped with the system.

It goes deeper

The dispute between Tesla and the Swedish Transport Agency has far-reaching implications beyond the automotive industry. The conflict highlights the challenges of balancing labor rights and workplace safety regulations, particularly in the context of emerging technologies like autonomous driving systems.

The outcome of this legal battle could set a precedent for future labor disputes and influence the regulatory landscape surrounding autonomous vehicle technologies.

