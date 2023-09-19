iPadOS 17 is now available, and here are its best features
Apple has released iPadOS 17 for eligible iPads. We take a look at the new features that are available for the tablets.
Best features in iPadOS 17
Widgets on your Home Screen and Lock Screen
iPadOS 17 allows you to add widgets to your lock screen. You can quickly see information such as the weather, time, date, battery levels, upcoming events, etc.
Widgets are now interactive, both on the lock screen and on the home screen. So you can tap on them to complete to-dos, play or pause music, control the lights in your home, etc. All these can be done without opening the app, and interactive widgets will be available for third-party apps.
Customize your Lock Screen
You can set a different wallpaper for your Lock Screen and select from a variety of Wallpapers, Photo Shuffle, Emoji, Kaleidoscope, etc. The Astronomy wallpapers lets you pick any planet as the background. Live Photos that you set as a wallpaper will display an animation with a slow motion effect, when you wake up your iPad. The font type, weight, and color of the date and time widget on the Lock Screen is also customizable.
Live Activities
The Lock Screen can display information about Live Activities such as tracking food orders, flight plans, sports scores, and timers. And yes, it does support multiple timers. Live Activities will also be supported in third-party apps on iPadOS 17.
Health app
Apple has brought the Health app to iPadOS 17, which allows you to view your health data, keep track of your medications etc., right on your iPad. The Health data syncs across iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPadOS version of the app makes use of the large screen to display more information at a glance, including interactive charts.
Third-party app developers can use the HealthKit API to provide a richer experience for users.
Messages
There is a new + button in the Messages app, that allows you to access all your iMessage apps from one place. The Plus button also lets you access your Camera, Photos, Stickers, Location, etc. Swiping up on this menu lets you access all your iMessage apps.
The Messages app finally allows you to swipe to reply to messages. Inline location sharing is also available right in the app. Apple has added support for transcriptions for audio messages, which allows you to read the content of the message without playing it aloud.
The Search tool in the Messages app now supports Search Filters in iPadOS 17. This allows you to add another search term to narrow down your search to find the message that you were looking for. And for those text chains that are really long, you will soon be able to use a catch-up arrow which will take you to the last unread message. This feature will be coming later to iPadOS 17 in a future update.
Sticker Drawer
The Stickers Drawer in iPadOS 17 is accessible from the plus button menu in Messages, and is home to all your stickers. You can pick any photo and turn them into a sticker, and even add effects to them. Live photos can be transformed into animated stickers. Stickers can be peeled and stuck (drag-and-drop) on any message. The sticker packs are available system-wide across all your apps, and sync across your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
FaceTime
When you call someone on FaceTime, but they're unavailable to take the call, you can leave them a message to share what you wanted to say. The feature supports both audio and video messages, and it has the same video effects, such as Portrait Mode and Studio Light, that are available in regular FaceTime calls. The messages can also be viewed on an Apple Watch.
FaceTime now supports hand gestures for activating reactions, aka 3D augmented reality effects like hearts, confetti, fireworks, etc. Continuity Camera allows you to initiate a video call directly from your Apple TV, or from the iPad and hand it off to Apple TV.
Safari
Apple's Safari browser brings support for Profiles, which lets you keep your personal browsing and work-related stuff separately. Each profile has its own history, extensions, tab groups, cookies, favorites, etc. This allows you to use multiple accounts on websites at the same time, and you can switch between profiles as you browse.
One-time verification codes that you receive in the Mail app will be autofilled in Safari, for a quick login experience. You can now share passwords and passkeys with your family members and friends. Create a group, select the accounts to share, and you're good to go. Passwords stay up to date for everyone in the group, so when you change a password, it is automatically shared with the others. Don't want someone in the group anymore? You can remove them easily.
Private Browsing mode will lock your private browsing windows when they are not in use, and blocks all trackers from loading on pages. It also removes all tracking parameters from URLs automatically.
PDFs
PDFs are natively supported in iPadOS 17, and even works with documents that you scan with the camera. You may add a saved signature to a document, or use your Apple Pencil to sign it. You can also use the Notes app to open PDFs, annotate the documents, and collaborate with other users. The app lets you link one note to another, and even store multiple PDFs or images in a single note.
Apple will soon add support for AutoFill for PDFs, which will detect text boxes in forms, and fill them up with names, addresses, and emails from Contacts.
Freeform
There are new drawing tools such as the watercolor brush, calligraphy pen, highlighter, variable-width pen and ruler that allow you to use Freeform for various creative purposes. The app can now recognize shapes that you draw, and snaps a perfect version of it into place. Freeform also supports live collaboration, which allows you to see what others are working on with the canvas.
Stage Manager
Stage Manager now has flexible layouts that offer more ways to position windows on the screen. You can now use the multitasking feature with an external display for FaceTime and conference calls.
List of iPads that are compatible with iPadOS 17
The following iPad models are eligible to get the update. (Refer to Apple's documentation).
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later)
iPad Pro 10.5-inch
iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
iPad (6th generation and later)
iPad mini (5th generation and later)
iPadOS 17 shares many features with iOS 17. Check out our previous coverage to learn more about the features in iOS 17.
Comments
Really the only thing I dislike about MacOS as a whole is the way Apple updates the OS with huge update file downloads. Actually 700Mb is small compared to some Apple has released which are in the gigabyte size. These large file sizes also translate to long update times as well.
I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more, Ashwin and Martin are always complaining about something instead of getting excited and sharing their excitement with the world.
Ever since I started bookmarking their pages my mood has been so much better, I’m glad to be free of the depressing vibe the two of them have. Damn it feels good to just enjoy life and not look for things to complain like I used to while I were under their influence.
Personally I really like @Ashwin and @Martin articles both equally. Please respect the authors.
You realize that none of the authors you like are real people, right? They are AI bots ‘writing’ articles that are basically taken from product advertisements (e.g., “Get Protected the Right Way With Avast Free AntiVirus” Really?) So, yes they are excited, but the excitement comes from advertising copy. No real world negativity from those sources.
My approach is to use a UBlock Origin filter to block all the articles except those by Martin and Ashwin. It has made the site readable again for me.
I would like to achieve that as well. Mind sharing some UBlock tricks & tips? :)
@ Anonymous,
Go to this link from yesterday https://www.ghacks.net/windows-11-update-stuck-fixed-for-good/#comment-4573146 and scroll down to the post by “Anonymous said on September 2, 2023 at 1:33 pm” He (or she) posted instructions on how to skip articles written by users other than Martin and Ashwin.
You might want to consider changing your name before you post to make it easier for users to identify your comments.
@Herman Cost
You can add this to your rules in uBlock Origin:
ghacks.net##.hentry,.home-posts,.home-category-post:not(:has-text(/Martin Brinkmann|Ashwin/))
@John World. Than you dude. So much better.
Why does Martin even allow this garbage to ruin his website. Every single article not written by martin and ashwin reads like sensational clickbait, I don’t care about if I should buy the latest apple product every week, new roblox cock rings that don’t pull your pubic hair, elon musk’s new body spray or whatever bullshit these bots can come up with.
+I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more
you’ve made my day
It’s not the EU’s fault that Bing is such a crappy search engine. In any event it’s built into the OS and Microsoft does its best to convince users to adopt it over Google by making it the default search tool. A great Many Windows 11 users are not technically minded and don’t know how to switch to another search engine and just accept their lot.
In any event I hope the EU Commission doesn’t allow Microsoft to pull the wool over their eyes.
Both Google and Bing are now worthless. Nowadays, Yandex is the only search engine that finds anything I’m looking for.
Bing is absolutely a gatekeeper. Except for countries such as China and Russia that have their own search engines (Baidu and Yandex), most of the world’s searches relies on just two search engines: Google and Bing.
Alternative search engines overwhelmingly get their search results from Bing. DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Qwant, Swisscows, Excite, Lycos, Yahoo, You, etc. all use Bing behind the scenes for their results.
StartPage originally used the Google search engine for it’s results, but have also started using Bing as well recently.
Microsoft also use Bing as the default search engine in Windows (such as the Start menu search, Taskbar search, desktop search bar, Edge sidebar, etc.) and use Bing as the default search engine in Edge – which is the default browser on Windows. Windows has greater than 70% desktop market share and is used by more than two billion people.
Not to mention Microsoft’s anti-consumer efforts when it comes to Bing. They have a history of malicious intent by aggressively trying to trick users who use a different search engine and browser into resetting their default search engine and browser back to Edge and Bing (by displaying unscrupulous popup dialogue boxes and full screen pages prompting the user to change their settings back to the “recommended settings” – which is Edge and Bing).
“A report claims that Apple is developing an affordable MacBook series”
Its is time to stop posting Rumors as reports.
Apple has already a Chrombook killer. It is called : iPad.
I can see Apple getting concerned about losing sales to Chrome OS devices. Given that K-12 kids have probably been using Chromebooks and would be familiar with that platform going off to college. I remember when Apple ruled K-12 computer rooms and because they simply out priced the educational sector. Google managed to take a huge bite out of educational market especially with COVID. I never thought iPads worked in a K-12 setting, and mac’s are too expensive. I doubt Apple can really make a MacBook below $500 which would compete with Chromebooks.
I managed hundreds of ipads for schools when I worked at an MSP – ipads are certainly OK, and boy are they hundreds of times better than Android tablets. Chromebooks suck so much, their market penetration into school system became real when schools received a bunch from government
Apple has always had great diffculty grasping what “low cost” means. I don’t have much faith in them ever generating anything that can compete with a Chromebook, but I’ll buy it if they do. I don’t want a Google OS, Windows is getting painful, and I’m tired of hearing how great Linux is from people who don’t use it.
I agree with the posters above about the usefulness of using a uBO filter to limit the posts I see on this site to those from Martin and Ashwin.
While Apple has patched iOS 16 for this, they haven’t yet indicated if they’re going to for supposedly-still-getting-security-updates iOS 12 (the latest OS option for the millions of still-in-use iPhone 6) and iOS 15 (still in use on millions of iPhone 6s to 8, which can’t be upgraded to 16).
I hope they do. Long-term support is one area where Apple phones crush Android, and it’s the #2 reason I use them (#1 is because not a privacy nightmare).
Apple has now released security updates for iOS 12 and 15 to address this issue. This is how you keep loyal customers.
Released an update for iOS 15, yes; for iOS 12, no. It’s not clear from reading their release notes if this means iOS 12 is not affected, or if they’re just not bothering.
M3 won’t move the needle much on performance. Honestly, Apple has put itself in a bind making the M1 really good. Probably the first time when Mac users can have some real lasting performance. But that also means that many won’t be persuaded to upgrade as often either. I am using a M1 MacBook Air and a M1 Mac mini and have yet to even entertain upgrading to a M2 or even a future M3 model of either because I am very satisfied with the M1 performance.
I like iPhone in general have owned iPhones for many years. But I don’t see these Apple events inspiring me to want to upgrade and spend hundreds to get what few improvements offered up.
People still watch this nonsense? As I get older technology no longer excite me.
I love it – Apple took an objectively bad thing and turned it into something people don’t hate. “It’s not that our front camera/sensors cover up screen real estate, this is uhh, a dynamic island… Yeah! It’s a feature actually, you’re lucky to have it”.
2015??
“Sorry Series 8, Apple Watch Series 9 is as powerful as it is handsome”
“Apple to release iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 on September 18, and macOS Sonoma on October 26”
“Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2”
“Apple Watch Ultra 2 packs a punch to the older generation”
“Does it make sense to upgrade to iPhone 15?”
“iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with Ray Tracing, Action Button announced”
“Apple announces iPhone 15 series with USB-C port, Dynamic Island”
Seven Applespams, all pushed out within a few hours. You should rename this site “AppleHack”.
I can’t believe people waste their money on smartwatches. The world has truly gone insane.
A total waste of money. Thats why people can’t afford basic necessities anymore. They just keep falling for Apple’s BS every year.
That is, if you don’t mind paying for Apple and their US Gestapo friends reading your most intimate data to use it against you.
> Apple also updated the macOS Sonoma 14 web page to reveal the release date of its desktop operating system. Sonoma will be released on October 26.
This is not true. The website says September 29. I have no idea where your October 26 comes from.
> Rumors suggest that Apple could announce the first M3 Mac in October, though another reliable leaker quashed hopes for any new MacBooks.
I am not aware of any _current_ rumor that suggests that there will be a M3 Mac before 2024.
Is this again an AI written article?
Just an FYI on the USB C situation.
The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus only use the USB-C end-connector. The actual cable attached to it transfers data at the many years old Lightning cable speed, which is USB 2.0 based. (Max 480 Mbits/s in ideal lab conditions.)
If you want iPhone USB data transfer at true USB 3.0 speed, then you have to pay more to buy the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Plus, which transfers data at actual USB 3.0 speed (5 Gbit/s in ideal lab conditions).
Just another example of Apple using absurd (and very mean-spirited, IMO) down-grading of their lower-priced phone hardware. I mean, who else would sell an $799+ phone in 2023, using a data port that transfers at USB 2.0 speed?
The USB 2.0 spec was published in year 2000, 23 years ago.
The USB 3.0 spec was published in 2008 and the USB C connector spec was published in 2014, tho not widely adopted til paird with USB 3.2 in 2017, fyi.
Man, I find this stuff so cringy – but obviously, it appeals to a certain type of person. I have no issue with Apple, my only issue is that every other hardware and software manufacturer seem to just be trying to copy Apple, instead of coming up with original ideas & visions. I don’t blame Apple for “innovating” in whatever direction they feel necessary, I’m just annoyed that nobody else is,,,
Android is looking more like iOS, Windows 11 is looking more like MacOS, I had to set up a “premium” high-spec Dell laptop recently at work which just looked like a knock-off Macbook. It’s just sad.