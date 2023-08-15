New Instagram like animation is bombarded with criticism

Instagram's latest update has stirred up quite a controversy. The new Instagram like animation introduced by the platform has faced intense criticism from users and experts alike.

Instagram, a popular photo-sharing platform, is known for its consistent efforts to enhance user engagement and interaction. One of its recent endeavors was the introduction of a new Instagram like animation. This animation accompanies the process of liking a post on the platform, adding a touch of dynamism to the user experience.

See X user OTE's xeet about the new Instagram like animation below.

This new Instagram like animation sucks! pic.twitter.com/JTg53ddxgF — OTE (@ote_2733) August 14, 2023

Users did not like the new Instagram like animation

However, what was intended to be a creative addition has resulted in a significant disruption of user experience for many. Users have reported that the new Instagram like animation feels intrusive and distracting.

Instead of seamlessly integrating into the platform, it draws excessive attention and detracts from the content being shared. This interference with the user's interaction flow has sparked dissatisfaction and backlash.

Another glaring issue that has emerged is related to the performance and responsiveness of the Instagram like animation. Users have noted that the animation can be slow to load, causing delays in their interaction with posts.

This lag in responsiveness can be particularly frustrating when scrolling through a feed and trying to engage with content swiftly. Such technical hitches undermine the smooth browsing experience that Instagram users have come to expect.

Can you get the old like animation back?

It's easy to understand why users want to turn off the new animation. Unfortunately, for now, there's no way to go back to the old animation.

But there's a chance that Instagram might listen to what users are saying and make changes to how the animation works based on their feedback.

