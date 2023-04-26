Rufus 4.0 drops Windows 7 support
The developer of Rufus, a free Windows application to create bootable USB drives, has released Rufus 4.0 to the public. The new version of the application drops support for Microsoft's Windows 7 operating system. Rufus 4.0 requires Windows 8 or newer versions of Windows to run.
The developer notes that some users may run into updating troubles because of that. Windows 7 users may stay on Rufus 3.22, as it will continue to work. Rufus runs a daily update check by default, which users may turn off under Settings > Check for Updates. Adventurous users may include beta updates as well in the checks there.
Rufus 4.0
Rufus 4.0 is a 64-bit application by default now, which is the second change regarding compatibility. Users may also download a portable version of Rufus if they prefer to use the application without installation.
The latest release is a bug fix release otherwise. The official release notes on GitHub lists the following fixes:
- Fix persistent partition not working with Ubuntu 23.04 (#2231)
- Fix out of range pointer error with Ubuntu 23.04 when booting in BIOS mode (#2233)
- Fix boot freeze with Ubuntu Studio when Secure Boot is enabled (#2210)
- Fix incorrect architecture detection when checking for updates
- Fix a Windows Store application crash when processing GRUB bootloaders
- Fix a Windows Store application crash when enumerating processes that contain a % sign
- Fix a Windows Store application crash when using German localization
Rufus is a useful tool to create bootable media, e.g., to create bootable Windows installation media, installation media for Linux, and for other purposes. It is a popular option to create Windows media, as it can download Windows ISO images from within the interface and prepare Windows 11 images to bypass system requirements.
Windows 7 users may check out Ventoy, an application offering similar functionality, as it is still compatible with the operating system.
W7 users can still use the old versions, so there is no drama. Old things are useful too.
Especially when they receive no security fixes:
[https://learn.microsoft.com/en-US/lifecycle/faq/extended-security-updates]
@Carl, I know some people who still use W7 to write, to edit photos, to print, to receive and to send fax, to do “field working” in the forest, in the desert, in the mountain, in the beach and some other difficult places with very cheap computers to prevent breaking the good ones (and they aren’t even connected to internet or they are using VPNs and so forth to get some extra security). Security fixes are necessary, however I know very clever students who use W11 without updating their computers at all, using some third party software.
I like updates because they are like going to the jungle, a new adventure every month.