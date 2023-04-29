WingetUI 1.7.0: Windows Package Manager UI updated

WingetUI has made our top Windows Software picks list for the year 2022, and rightfully so. The application brings a user interface to several Windows package managers, including Chocolatey, Scoop and Winget.

The main idea behind the program is to make things easier for users who do not want to run commands from Terminal to install, update or remove applications from their Windows devices.

WingetUI 1.7.0 is the latest version of the open source application. It can be downloaded from the official WingetUI repository on GitHub. Once installed, it displays the interface that you see on the screenshot above on the screen.

The three main features are to discover and install, update or remove installed software programs on Windows. WingetUI supports several package managers and displays the programs that they support in a long list in the Discover Packages tab.

The application supports batch operations, just like the package manager it supports. It can be used to install, update or remove several programs at once on Windows device.

The new version of WingetUI introduces several new features and improvements. One of the main new features is the ability to skip specific versions of packages; this can be useful to avoid installing a version of an application with known issues or unwanted changes.

The Package Details page, which may be opened by right-clicking on a program and selecting the option, has a new installation options dialog. It is optional, but allows users to install different versions, not only the latest, and to customize the installation by selecting a different architecture, scope, or by running command line arguments.

Administrators may configure WingetUI to launch package managers with elevated rights automatically, and to cache administrators rights.

The application's notification system has been reworked in the new version. Notifications may now be enabled or disabled by category, and notifications have buttons on them for quick action selecting.

The list of improvements is equally long. Scrolling has improved throughout the application. The app supports smooth scrolling now and improved keyboard scrolling. Existing users may find new options in the context menus, and that they are more organized than before.

Support for the package managers Chocolatey, Scoop and Winget have been improved. Users may notice speed improvements, improved error handling, and other improvements when interacting with these package managers in the application interface.

If you are interested, you may check out the full changelog here.

Closing Words

WingetUI is an excellent open source program that helps Windows users install, uninstall and update Windows applications. The new version adds more options to the application, better performance and other enhancements.

It is a great update for existing users of the application and also a great version for new users who want to give it a try.

Now You: have you tried WingetUI? (via Deskmodder)

Summary Author Rating no rating based on 0 votes Software Name WingetUI 1.7.0 Operating System Windows Software Category Administration Landing Page https://github.com/marticliment/WingetUI/releases

