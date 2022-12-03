Windows 11 Upgrade

With the 2022 Update, Windows 11 Is Finally Worth an Upgrade
Microsoft will finally make the Windows 11 update available to anyone running Windows 10 with a version that's 2004 or later. The new operating system is called Sun Valley and is designed to be compatible with the previous versions of Windows 10. If you're not sure if you should make the move, read why this upgrade is worth it.
Free
One reason Windows 11 is worth upgrading is that it's free! That's right; Microsoft has made this update free for everyone who owns a PC running any Windows 10 version 2004 or later. So if you've been holding off upgrading because you don't want to pay for something that may not be worth it, now is your chance!
Easy to Use
In the past, Windows was a complicated and frustrating operating system. It was hard to use and often challenging to get the hang of. With Windows 8 and 10, Microsoft has made a lot of progress. The problem is that these improvements have come at a cost - these operating systems are still difficult to use.
With the 2022 Update, Microsoft has finally done something about this problem. They've made Windows 11 as easy to use as Mac OS X. The reason for this change is simple. Microsoft knows that if they want their users to upgrade from Windows 10.
They needed to make sure that upgrading wasn't too difficult or awkward for users who weren't already familiar with the new interface design changes. The 2022 Update makes it easier for everyone - even those who have never used a Windows computer!
New Look Menu
The start menu has been a boring feature of Windows until now. It was just a place to find shortcuts to your most-used programs and files, and it didn't even have any customization options. That's about to change with the 2022 update.
The start menu will now be customizable. You'll be able to customize its colors and fonts and add new folders or buttons that open specific apps. It'll also include support for Cortana, Microsoft's digital assistant, that can help you with calendar reminders or scheduling meetings.
Upgraded Microsoft Edge
With the 2022 Update, Microsoft has finally made Edge good enough to use as your primary browser (without worrying about security). You can pin websites and apps to the taskbar and right-click on links to share them easily.
With the new "dark mode" feature, you can ensure that your browser doesn't take up all your screen real estate by dimming its background color until you close it - perfect for watching videos on YouTube or Netflix!
New File Explorer
One of the biggest changes is the new file explorer interface. This new interface is much easier to use than previous versions of Windows and makes finding files even faster. It also allows users to add folders directly into their taskbar and access them quickly without opening up a different program first.
Search Box
Another new feature is a unified search box that can be accessed from any screen in Windows, including when using email or instant messaging software like Skype. This feature will allow users to quickly find any information they need without switching between different functions on their computer or smartphone device.
It's time to upgrade
Overall we believe that the 2022 update is certainly worth the upgrade. Windows 11 brings some exciting new features to the table and furthers Microsoft's vision of a connected PC ecosystem and a seamless experience between devices. The new interface won't be for everyone, but after using it for a few days, you'll find it easy to adapt. Overall, the 2022 update isn't a must-have upgrade, but you'd be missing out if you didn't at least try it out.Advertisement
Comments
Easier to use? Yeah by cutting out features that older OSs already have. It’s a bad sign when Windows 11 can’t do things even Windows 95 did ages ago. Also Microsoft is trying to transition everybody to a cloud OS model so that you won’t own the eventual Windows 12 or beyond. I wish some of my software had Linux support otherwise I’d finally swap to it.
Did Panos Panay write this garbage?
It’s written by Shaun. Just ignore his ridiculous adverticles.
There is so much nonsense and outright lies in this article.
“In the past, Windows was a complicated and frustrating operating system. It was hard to use and often challenging to get the hang of. With Windows 8 and 10, Microsoft has made a lot of progres”
It is the opposite. Window 8 and 10 were harder to use. The Windows 8 GUI was a big failure because it was not clear how to use it and had less features. Windows 10 start menu also lack features compared to the start menu of Windoes 7.
The new settings GUI is incomplete and so you still
had to use settings in Control Panel, which was not obvious for new users.
The flat GUI design makes it hard to see the borders or titlebars of overlapping windows, or see what is a button or just a text box.
“They’ve made Windows 11 as easy to use as Mac OS X.”
Mac OS is still a dumb down GUI with too few features to really optimize your tasks and workflow.
What is ‘easy to use’ can be a problem if restictions and lack of feaures does not let you work efficiently or solve problems when they occur (and they will).
What use is someting that is ‘easy to use’ if it slows down your work and stops you from fixing problems?
Restrictions are needed to protect the OS, but they can go too far and so cause problems.
“They needed to make sure that upgrading wasn’t too difficult or awkward for users who weren’t already familiar with the new interface design changes. The 2022 Update makes it easier for everyone – even those who have never used a Windows computer!”
They made it harder to install Windows 11 by requiring TPM 2 and a internet connection.
I am not going to wast my time listing all the practical and moral problems that occur with the requirement of a internet connection to install a OS, especialy the dominant OS that most people need to run software they need.
“The start menu will now be customizable. You’ll be able to customize its colors and fonts and add new folders or buttons that open specific apps.”
Will it be so customizable that it can fully emulate the windows 7 or XP startmenu, as many people want? I think not.
“With the 2022 Update, Microsoft has finally made Edge good enough to use as your primary browser (without worrying about security).”
Part of security is protecting sensitive data like your browsing history.
Edge is even worse than Chrome in weakening your secuirty by colleting your privet data.
See: https://www.ghacks.net/2020/02/25/study-finds-brave-to-be-the-most-private-browser/
.
“Another new feature is a unified search box that can be accessed from any screen in Windows, including when using email or instant messaging software like Skype.”
This makes it easier to accidently type senstive data in Microsoft search box that then automaticly send the data to Microsoft. It also takes up space in the screen.
I do not want a search box that send the type to Microsoft all over the place in Windows.
“Overall we believe that the 2022 update is certainly worth the upgrade. Windows 11 brings some exciting new features to the table and furthers Microsoft’s vision of a connected PC ecosystem and a seamless experience between devices. The new interface won’t be for everyone, but after using it for a few days, you’ll find it easy to adapt.”
How is the upgrade worth it, if it furthers Windows goal to make society more fragile by making people and companies more dependant on having a internet connection to do their daily essential tasks?
How can you just state that all or most users will easily adapt to the new interface after a few days?
Sorry Shaun, but from now on I will not trust much of what you write.
Martin, this is an ad (and a very bad one, at that), not an objective article, but it is not labeled as such on the main screen. I clicked on it thinking it was an article and read it with growing disbelief as I couldn’t believe that gHacks is now publishing this kind of nonsense, although I will say that based on prior experience, the fact that Shaun was the author should have signaled to me that there might be quality and integrity issues associated with posting.
It does finally say that it is an ad, but it is in very small print at the very bottom of the ad copy.
I’m sure we would all appreciate it if gHacks puts an immediate end to this type of misleading presentation, and goes back to clearly labeling all ads so that people are aware of what they are reading.
All articles have regular ads at the end of the article.
If you have an ad-blocker you will not see the actual ad, but still se “Advertising” at the bottom.
Lmao, Windows 11 is killing people computer out there
https://i.reddit.com/r/techsupport/comments/q1ybce/updated_to_windows_11_it_had_updates_and_now_my/
You should write about this fact instead.
This article ends forever my coming to this site as I have done daily for years.
How much money did you get for this?
There is NOTHING this site could write about that I can ever take seriously.
ads should be made clear *AT THE START*
deleting my bookmark.
This is not an ad. The “advertisement” you see is for an ad-block that is not shown, likely because you are using an ad-blocker.
Microsoft is so embarrassed with Windows 11 usage of only 11% after a year that it need an ad ?
I heard someone talking in a PalTalk chat room, about people going back using windows 7.
That one feller in PalTalk, said just the other day, he has 6 desktop’s and he was installing win 7 on every one of them.
>One reason Windows 11 is worth upgrading is that it’s free!
Free data for MS! Sorry Shaun, but I will hard-pass on this deal with Redmond. Pulling the plugs on Windows 10 has cost me months of work and basically resorts to putting a Linux server between my desktop and the Internet and making tiresome use of countless group policy editor settings.
Not in years again! I will wait until Windows 10 ceases. 3 more years of updates, maybe extended support. Who knows? After all the hasardeurs and pioneers cleared the minefield that is windows 11 and tools and tweaks are broadly available and the UI is stable and not being ruined by terrible UX designers, then maybe I can migrate.
Windows 11, an uncharted barren territory.
A good reputation is hard to win, but easily lost. I was flabbergasted to read this article and didn’t notice the “Advertisement” notice at the bottom until I read the comments. ghacks can do better. If this sort of misleading material continues, I’m afraid ghacks will lose its reputation and it’s readership (including me!).
Again, this is not the label for the article, but for an ad-unit. If you use a content blocker, you may not see the ad, but the content blocker apparently is not blocking the “advertisement” label of the unit.
So sad to have to remove this site from my RSS feed. What a shame to see such a valuable resource lose its integrity.
Why?
So no more required specs that prevented Windows 10 users from updating before? Interesting. I guess Microsoft decided there weren’t enough people using compatible PCs. It’s a welcome change. For a change.
Surely you can’t be serious? I am serious, and don’t call me Shirley! =D
You have to read the article as sarcasm for it to make sense.
I beg your pardon but it’s hilarious to recommend the “downgrade” of W11, always considering that W10 is by now the most stable MS OS and it’s working like a charm in all affordable computers. Anyway, I don’t understand the purpose of this article (i.e., TMP requiremt, less productivity taskbar, insidious startup, explorer with 5 clicks and so forth issues everywhere). If we want to be serious we should put the advantages and disavantages of W11 to let the readers to decide. Thanks however for the article.
“I’m a published author of horror and fantasy novels”
This largely explains the fascination with Windows 11.
Was this nonsense hacked into ghacks? How else could it have gotten here?
When I go to Windows Update running Windows 10 22H2 19045.2311, Microsoft tells me “Note: Some Windows 10 features aren’t available in Windows 11. Certain apps and features may have additional requirements.” I suggest believing Microsoft and many others, not Shaun’s simplistic perspective.