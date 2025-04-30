Samsung Galaxy A series phones to get a Gemini button

Samsung has officially announced that some of its Galaxy A series phones will get a quick way to access Gemini. Users will be able to launch Google's AI-powered assistant, by pressing and holding the side button, aka the power button.

The company says that the feature will be available with an update for some devices, and that it will include more AI-goodies such as Samsung Awesome Intelligence. This is technically a watered-down version of Galaxy AI that supports Circle to Search, AI Select, Read Aloud, Object Eraser, and other AI-powered features. Samsung wants to make the Galaxy A series feel similar to its flagship Galaxy S series, by adding such AI improvements.

The South Korean company has partnered with Google to provide these enhancements to help users to activate Gemini faster, and more naturally through a simple gesture that brings intelligent support into the flow of daily tasks. Android Central reports that Samsung is pushing to replace its own virtual assistant, Bixby, in favor of the more-popular Google Gemini.

Recently, a Samsung executive had recently admitted that the company had agreed to a monetary partnership with Google to pre-include the search giant's software on its phones. This was brought up during the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust case vs Google, to highlight how the company uses its financial power to dominate the market, and prevents other services from attracting users.

The Gemini button shortcut will be delivered via an update starting with the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G phones that were launched last month. Samsung is aiming to roll out the feature in early May. Other devices that will get the Gemini button shortcut include the Galaxy A55 5G, A54 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A25 5G, A25e 5G and A24 running One UI 7.

