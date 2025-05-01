More details emerge about Google's child-friendly Gemini AI app for kids

Agencies Ghacks
May 1, 2025
Google
Recently, a report revealed that Google may soon release a child-friendly artificial intelligence version of its Gemini AI assistant. Now, more details have emerged about the app.

The Kids version of the chatbot is reportedly tailored specifically for children under 13. 9to5Google reports that an email sent by Google to parents contained information about how the app could help them. The new Gemini app aims to assist children with tasks such as homework, asking questions and creating stories, allowing for a safer interaction with AI technology at a formative age. Gemini for Kids will be accessible on Android, iOS and on the web, and can be set as the default assistant on Android devices.

While the concept of introducing AI tools into children’s daily lives may seem progressive, it comes with inherent risks. Concerns about the potential for Gemini to misinform children or hinder their development of critical thinking skills have surfaced. Google has taken some precautions to suggest that controlled exposure will allow kids to learn how to engage with AI responsibly, while the company encourages parents to verify the information provided by Gemini.

Google advises parents to teach their children how to double-check responses, and to avoid entering sensitive or personal info in Gemini. It also warned that while there are measures to limit access to inappropriate content, they may not be perfect, and that there is a risk of encountering such content. The company also highlighted the importance of teaching children that Gemini is an AI, not human, and that it can’t think for itself or feel emotions, even though it may talk like a real person.

TechRadar says that Google has promised that the app will not feature any advertisements or data collection, addressing several privacy concerns that parents could have. Furthermore, the app will incorporate features from Google's Family Link, empowering parents to monitor their child's activity and set appropriate limits on usage.

