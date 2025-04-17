Meta didn't want Apple Intelligence in its apps for iOS

Meta didn't want Apple Intelligence in its apps for iOS
Apr 17, 2025
Apple Intelligence turned many heads when it launched with iOS 18 in October 2024. However, users of Meta's popular apps may find themselves at a disadvantage.

You cannot access Apple Intelligence features on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Threads. But, Apple isn't the one to blame for this. According to a report by Sorcererhat Tech, Meta opted not to integrate Apple Intelligence features in its apps.

iOS users can access Writing Tools from the text field in most apps to create text, edit and proofread content. These options are unavailable in Meta's apps on iOS, and those are not the only things that are missing. Users do not have the ability to generate images, create and share Genmoji, Apple's AI-generated emojis, nor can they add keyboards or Memoji to Instagram Stores. Interestingly, these features were previously available, but removed quietly.

While the exact reasons behind Meta's decision remain unclear, industry analysts suggest it may be a strategic move to steer users toward Meta's own artificial intelligence solution, Meta AI, which also allows for text creation and image generation across its suite of apps. This self-serving approach aligns with Meta's practice of keeping users within its ecosystem, as the company is known for prioritizing its services over competitor offerings.

Interestingly, there were discussions between Apple and Meta to potentially include Meta’s AI language model, Llama, in Apple Intelligence. However, those negotiations fell through due to disagreements over privacy policies, a continual point of contention between the two tech giants. Some users have applauded Apple's privacy-first approach, but fans of Meta's iOS apps are left navigating a limited experience within some of the most widely used applications. Experts in the industry are hopeful that this situation might change as competition and consumer demand evolve.

Apple Intelligence is far from perfect, and has been under criticism since it was launched, for failing to deliver most of the promised features.

Source: 9to5Mac

