Meta AI Expands to Europe: Limited Features Rolled Out on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

After a year-long delay, Meta has commenced the rollout of its AI assistant, Meta AI, across Europe. Starting this week, users in 41 European countries and 21 overseas territories can access Meta AI on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. However, the European version currently offers limited functionality, focusing solely on text-based chat features.

Meta AI was first introduced in the United States in 2023, aiming to provide users with an intelligent conversational assistant capable of brainstorming ideas, planning trips, and answering questions using real-time web information. The initial rollout showcased Meta's ambition to integrate advanced AI capabilities across its suite of social media platforms.

The European launch faced significant delays due to regulatory concerns. In 2024, Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC), where Meta's European headquarters are located, requested the company to suspend the use of European user data in training its AI models. This move was driven by apprehensions regarding data privacy and the potential misuse of user-generated content. Consequently, Meta halted the rollout of its multimodal Llama AI model in the European Union, citing the unpredictable nature of the European regulatory environment. The company emphasized that without local information, the AI's performance would be compromised, leading to a subpar user experience.

With the recent rollout, European users can engage with Meta AI through text-based interactions. The assistant can help brainstorm ideas, plan trips, or answer specific questions by leveraging information from the web. Notably, the AI model deployed in Europe has not been trained on first-party data from EU users, addressing some of the privacy concerns previously raised by regulators.

However, certain functionalities available in other regions remain absent in Europe:

Image Generation and Editing: Users cannot use Meta AI to generate or edit images, a feature accessible in the U.S. version.

Multimodal Interactions: The ability to ask questions about photos or use voice inputs is currently unavailable.

These limitations underscore Meta's cautious approach in aligning with European data protection standards.

Meta has engaged extensively with European regulators over the past year to ensure compliance with regional data protection laws. Ellie Heatrick, a spokesperson for Meta, stated, "This launch follows almost a year of intensive engagement with various European regulators, and for now, we are only offering a text-only model in the region which wasn't trained on first-party data from users in the EU."

The company plans to work collaboratively with regulators to expand Meta AI's features in Europe, aiming to achieve parity with the U.S. version over time. This phased approach reflects Meta's strategy to balance innovation with regulatory compliance, ensuring that users in Europe can eventually access the full suite of AI capabilities without compromising on privacy and data protection.

The introduction of Meta AI in Europe positions Meta alongside other tech giants offering AI-driven assistants, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. While some users express excitement about the new features, others remain cautious due to past concerns over data privacy. The limited functionality at launch may also influence user adoption rates, as European users await the rollout of more advanced features.

In conclusion, Meta's strategic rollout of its AI assistant in Europe marks a significant step in the company's global AI ambitions. By addressing regulatory concerns and prioritizing user privacy, Meta aims to integrate advanced AI functionalities into its platforms, enhancing user experience while adhering to regional data protection standards.

Source: The Verge

