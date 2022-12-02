Is This the End of the Windows 10 Era?

Shaun
Dec 2, 2022
Windows
|
2

The real-time analytics service Statcounter published its latest data on Operating Systems. In November 2022, Windows 10 usage fell below 70%, to be precise, 69.77%. That is, less than seven out of every ten computers connected to the Internet use it.

Of course, this is still a considerable proportion, but it has been slowly decreasing for some time. Windows 11 grows as people upgrade their Windows installation, but this growth still needs to be improved. In November 2022, it had a market share of 16.12%, having only increased by 0.67% over October 2022. However, the usage of Windows 10 fell by 1.49%, more than doubling Windows 11 adoption, which might be preoccupying Microsoft.

This is in part because Windows 7 active devices, believe it or not, have increased by 0.62% in November 2022. There are several reasons for this, including that not all computers are compatible with Windows 11, and its requirements are higher than for previous systems.

Another reason for this is corporate users. They make up a large amount of Windows consumers, and upgrading their whole systems is quite costly and time-consuming. It’s sometimes better for them to install their current operating system on new devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Windows 10 on its last legs

This practice might end since Microsoft is scheduled to end the Extended Security Updates for Windows 7 in 2023, leaving its users vulnerable to future threats.

All things considered, Microsoft is still king when it comes to desktop operating systems. They boast more than 1.5 billion active devices. In fact, Microsoft’s main competitor is not related to desktop operating systems: Android is the most popular OS worldwide, with a 43.37% market share, leaving Microsoft second with 29.24%.

It’s noteworthy that Windows 11 is still not compatible with mobile devices, which would go a long way in helping Microsoft keep pace with Android. However, there are some tools that let you link your phone with Windows 11 systems, such as this one.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft in hot water in Germany

Microsoft Office in trouble in Germany due to GDPR
Google discovers a Windows exploit that points to distribution of spyware

Google discovers a Windows exploit that points to distribution of spyware
Microsoft confirms that the latest Windows 11 update has a bug related to the Task Manager

Microsoft confirms that the latest Windows 11 update has a bug related to the Task Manager
Windows 11 Updates

Microsoft Windows 11 Update Schedule Seemingly Reaches Far into the Future
windows 11 update kb5020044

Windows 11 KB5020044 update launches with fixes and improvements
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25252 adds a VPN status indicator on the system tray

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25252 adds a VPN status indicator on the system tray

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Pootch said on December 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm
    Reply

    I won’t switch to Windows 11 as a gamer.

  2. John G. said on December 2, 2022 at 2:02 pm
    Reply

    Windows 10 will endure for ever.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved