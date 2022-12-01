Google discovers a Windows exploit that points to distribution of spyware

Russell Kidson
Dec 1, 2022
Updated • Dec 1, 2022
Windows
|
8

Google’s in-house Threat Analysis Group has recently uncovered an exploit framework that takes advantage of vulnerabilities in web browsers and other system utilities. TAG has also linked the exploit framework to a Spanish software company based in Barcelona. The exploit framework is known to target vulnerabilities in Microsoft Defender, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox.

TAG is primarily one of Google’s expert-led lines of defense against state-sponsored attacks. However, TAG also keeps tabs on companies that let governments spy on political and moral opponents, dissidents, and journalists using tools of the surveillance trade. Officially, the Barcelona-based company claims to be nothing more than a custom security solution provider. However, the truth seems to be much more sinister. According to Google, this Spanish software company is one such commercial vendor of surveillance.

‘Continuing this work, today, we're sharing findings on an exploitation framework with likely ties to Variston IT, a company in Barcelona, Spain that claims to be a provider of custom security solutions.’

These are the sentiments of TAG’s Benoit Sevens and Clement Lecigne who recently addressed the team’s findings. TAG also stated that ‘Their Heliconia framework exploits n-day vulnerabilities in Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Defender and provides all the tools necessary to deploy a payload to a target device.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Google unmasks Windows exploit

As TAG found, the exploit framework has three main components:

  • Heliconia Noise: A Web framework that deploys renderer bug exploits. The framework then installs malevolent agents on the target system by deploying a Chrome sandbox escape.
  • Heliconia Soft: A second web framework that carries a PDF payload that contains the Windows Defender exploit currently tracked as CVE-2021-42298.
  • Heliconia Files: A set of exploits for Windows and Linux that target Firefox. One of these is currently being tracked as CVE-2022-26485.

Yesterday, TAG stated that The growth of the spyware industry puts users at risk and makes the Internet less safe, and while surveillance technology may be legal under national or international laws; they are often used in harmful ways to conduct digital espionage against a range of groups. These abuses represent a serious risk to online safety, which is why Google and TAG will continue to take action against, and publish research about, the commercial spyware industry.’

In other related news, Google is apparently developing tech to replace internet cookies.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft in hot water in Germany

Microsoft Office in trouble in Germany due to GDPR
Microsoft confirms that the latest Windows 11 update has a bug related to the Task Manager

Microsoft confirms that the latest Windows 11 update has a bug related to the Task Manager
Windows 11 Updates

Microsoft Windows 11 Update Schedule Seemingly Reaches Far into the Future
windows 11 update kb5020044

Windows 11 KB5020044 update launches with fixes and improvements
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25252 adds a VPN status indicator on the system tray

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25252 adds a VPN status indicator on the system tray
Windows 11 22H2 upgrade block partially lifted on computers affected by performance issues in games

Windows 11 22H2 upgrade block partially lifted on computers affected by performance issues in games

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Frankel said on December 1, 2022 at 5:41 pm
    Reply

    >In other related news, Google is apparently developing tech to replace internet cookies.

    May they fail over and over again. The cookie system needs no alternative and I will keep scrubbing their trackers and isolate them for each site as I deem fit.

    FloC, Topics, etc pp. New name, same cyber bingo BS.

  2. John G. said on December 1, 2022 at 5:42 pm
    Reply

    The affected software should give thanks to this spanish company.
    Nothing new under the sun, everyday a new exploit and so forth.

    1. John G. said on December 1, 2022 at 5:44 pm
      Reply

      By the way, what a beautiful word the heliconia. What a beautiful plant with nice flowers, indeed.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heliconia

    2. Frankel said on December 1, 2022 at 5:46 pm
      Reply

      Thanking an exploit hoarding company peddling them to governments of dictatorships and so called democracies? I don’t think their boots’ soles taste that good for me to give them a lick.

      1. John G. said on December 1, 2022 at 7:27 pm
        Reply

        @Frankel, welcome to the modern Europe.

  3. Tony said on December 1, 2022 at 7:13 pm
    Reply

    “Google discovers a Windows exploit that points to distribution of spyware”

    Too late, many systems are already infected with chrome.exe spyware. Now we have an edge.exe variant as well.

    1. John G. said on December 1, 2022 at 7:28 pm
      Reply

      +1
      No, better +10.

  4. Andy Prough said on December 1, 2022 at 7:42 pm
    Reply

    There’s probably hundreds of these companies developing exploits of Chrome and Firefox security vulnerabilities. This Variston IT company must have had a falling out with the American spy community, for the NSA to allow Google to expose them like this. There’s no way a report like this gets released without the NSA checking to see if it exposes American spycraft sources and methods first.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved