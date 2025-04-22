Microsoft unveils new Click to Do features for Copilot+ PCs

Apr 22, 2025
Microsoft has introduced some new features for Copilot+ PCs, as part of the latest Windows 11 Preview. Among the notable updates in this build are enhancements for text actions.

Click to Do now has 2 new options: “Practice in Reading Coach”, and “Read with Immersive Reader”. Users can improve their reading fluency and pronunciation with the Click to Do by highlighting text and selecting the "Practice in Reading coach" action. Users can then read the text out loud, and the Reading Coach app will provide feedback, and guides them about where to make improvements.

Similarly, users can select the “Read with Immersive Reader” option to switch to a distraction-free mode to read the text. This feature is customizable, you can change the size of the text, spacing, font, or background theme. Users may also listen to the text read aloud, or improve their grammar by using syllable break to split words, highlight nouns, verbs, and adjectives.

Microsoft is also making a change for users from the European Economic Area, these users can now search for images that they saved in the cloud, directly from Windows Search on the taskbar. Copilot+ PC users can search for the images by describing the content in the pictures, for example, “European castles” or “summer picnics”. The AI will return exact matches for the keywords from your cloud files.

These features are being rolled out to the Beta Channel via Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.3872 (KB5055640). However, not all Copilot+ PC users will benefit from these features simultaneously. Microsoft says that Snapdragon-based devices will get these new enhancements first, and that it plans to extend the features to AMD and Intel powered Copilot PCs in the near future.

In addition to the Copilot+ PC features, the latest preview build allows users to add custom words to the dictionary in voice access, to increase the probability of recognizing the words. The feature will be available in all the currently supported voice access languages i.e. English, French, German, Spanish and Chinese.

