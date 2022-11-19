VMware Workstation 17.0 Player with Windows 11 and Server 2022 support released

VMware released new versions of its virtualization applications. The free VMWare Workstation 17.0 Player and the commercial VMware Workstation 17.0 Pro are both available for all supported operating systems.

Main new features of the releases are official support for Microsoft's Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 operating systems, and TPM 2.0 support. These features allow users to set up Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 virtual machines in VMware directly.

Oracle introduced support in VirtualBox 7.0.0 a month earlier, so that both solutions support Windows 11 officially now in their latest versions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official release notes for the Workstation 17.0 Player release is available already. Workstation 17.0 Pro customers find the release notes here.

VMware Workstation 17.0 Player supports a total of 5 new guest operating systems. These five are Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022, Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 11.x, and RHEL 9. The new version supports a virtual Trusted Platform Module besides that, which adds support for TPM 2.0. Operating systems such as Windows 11, which require TPM, are fully supported because of that.

VMware highlights several other improvements in the release notes. Here is a quick overview of major changes in VMware Workstation 17.0 Player:

Added an option to start a local virtual machine automatically when the host machine boots up.

Encryption supports full and fast options.

Improved support for OpenGL 4.3. Requires guest operating systems with Windows 7 or higher, or Linux with Mesa 22.0.0 and Linux kernel 5.16.0.

Several libraries were updated to patch security issues in previous versions; this includes OpenSSL, Python, zlib and Libgcrypt.

VMware Workstation 17.0 Pro supports all new features and improvements of the Player version, plus support for WDDM 1.2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The developers have fixed several issues of previous releases. Users may now run multiple virtual machines that share the same common VM directory in the Pro version. Check out the release notes for a full list of fixed and known issues in the release.

Now You: do you use virtualization software?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name VMware Workstation 17.0 Player with Windows 11 and Server 2022 support released Description VMWare Workstation 17.0 Player and Pro are now available with official support for Windows 11, Windows Server 2022 and TPM 2.0. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement