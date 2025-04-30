AdGuard for Linux released with command line support

AdGuard for Linux released with command line support
Apr 30, 2025
AdGuard has announced the availability of its ad blocker for Linux operating systems. The Cyprus-based company had initially released a nightly version last month, but it has now been released to stable channel.

The update brings more options to the tool, including support for SOCKS5 and HTTP proxy modes. While it retains many of its primary features, AdGuard v1.0 for Linux differs from the Windows and macOS versions greatly, and that's because it does not have a GUI. The Linux version is designed to be used with the command line.

AdGuard for Linux

AdGuard lets you selectively route HTTPS traffic from certain apps, to bypass the ad blocking filters when you don't need it. The utility comes with two pre-built lists of browsers and apps to be excluded from HTTPS filtering. Users can use the terminal editor or a text editor to customize these lists, by editing the proxy.yaml for app exclusions and browsers.yaml for browser exclusions.

Traffic can be filtered on a per-app basis. AdGuard also allows users to use their own rules for filtering ads, an option to add filters from the AdGuard list or install custom filters via URL, and the ability to enable, disable or remove a filter. The app has a set-up wizard that guides users through the configuration process step-by-step. Optionally, users can choose to set it up using the config file method.

AdGuard for Linux uses a different method to update filters, instead of downloading the entire list, it will only download the changes that were made to a list since the previous update. In other words, it uses a differential filter update. The company says that this will consume less traffic to update and filters will be updated faster than ever, to ensure that users always have the latest versions to block advertisements accurately.

Users can install AdGuard for Linux using this command: curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardCLI/release/install.sh | sh -s -- -v

For further details, please read the instructions available on AdGuard's website.

For those looking for a streamlined and effective ad-blocking solution on Linux, AdGuard 1.0 marks a substantial step forward in functionality, proving that sometimes less indeed is more.

Microsoft has launched a new feature called Copilot Vision. This functionality allows Microsoft’s AI to literally see what users see on their screens, offering insights and assistance as they browse. While it may sound similar to Recall, it is actually closer to Google's Gemini Live sharing feature which, coincidentally, has been made free for all Android users. Microsoft had some sweet news of its own, it has announced that Copilot Vision is now available free of charge for Edge users, but there is a catch. It is only available for users in the United States. Copilot Vision was initially available only to paid subscribers of the Copilot Pro plan, but it has now expanded its reach to a wider audience. It has been designed to optimize hands-free interaction, and allows users to communicate naturally with Copilot Vision. For instance, users can open a web page and ask questions about it, and the AI will respond to your query, by analyzing the contents on the screen. In addition to voice interactions, users can still type queries to the AI as needed. Users can visit the official website to try the feature. Copilot Vision is rather limited in its current state, it is only compatible with nine websites for now: Wikipedia, Amazon, Food & Wine, Tripadvisor, Target, OpenTable, Williams Sonoma, Wayfair, and Geoguessr. Microsoft has indicated that it plans to broaden compatibility, enhancing the feature's utility. Despite its innovative capabilities, the introduction of Copilot Vision has ignited debates about privacy and data security. Many are apprehensive about AI features that analyze screen content. Microsoft is taking a cautious approach to roll out the feature, particularly in light of recent criticism surrounding Windows Recall, a function that captures screenshots every five seconds. Following criticism, Microsoft delayed this feature, but has since proceeded with its plans after making necessary adjustments, which it says will ensure enhanced security. Microsoft states that it only logs Copilot's responses to the user, and that it does not collect any input, image or content from web pages during a Copilot Vision session. Google on the other hand claims users love Gemini Live video and screen sharing, and it is evident Microsoft wants its own product to not only compete, but succeed in the AI market.

Microsoft makes Copilot Vision free for Edge users in the US

Comments

  1. boris said on April 30, 2025 at 9:10 pm
    Reply

    I do not trust AdGuard (shady ownership). I also do not get the point of Ad blocker for Linux systems, since Linux systems (to my knowledge) do not use tracking or display ads. Ad blocker in browser, unless all popular browsers disable ad blockers in the future, is the optimal solution. You can also use optional utilities on Linux to block host connections. Proxy for Linux, unless it is VPN, is just an overkill.

  2. Minko Ikana said on April 30, 2025 at 2:28 pm
    Reply

    Good to see some attention being thrown towards Linux here, thank you! I have to wonder why this would even be needed? Why inject a 3rd party monitoring app into your already secure Linux OS when as far as I know ads directly to the base Linux OS are non-existent.

    Ads are a Browser/App issue not an Operating System issue. And why are they catering to the CLI when Linux is transforming into a full GUI to attract users from windows? It seems to be counterintuitive and misguided in design from the start.

    I’m not sure at all I would even want to give permissions to this 3rd party App in my base OS, or use their Proxy… It could be a security risk in it’s self.

