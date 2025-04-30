AdGuard for Linux released with command line support

AdGuard has announced the availability of its ad blocker for Linux operating systems. The Cyprus-based company had initially released a nightly version last month, but it has now been released to stable channel.

The update brings more options to the tool, including support for SOCKS5 and HTTP proxy modes. While it retains many of its primary features, AdGuard v1.0 for Linux differs from the Windows and macOS versions greatly, and that's because it does not have a GUI. The Linux version is designed to be used with the command line.

AdGuard lets you selectively route HTTPS traffic from certain apps, to bypass the ad blocking filters when you don't need it. The utility comes with two pre-built lists of browsers and apps to be excluded from HTTPS filtering. Users can use the terminal editor or a text editor to customize these lists, by editing the proxy.yaml for app exclusions and browsers.yaml for browser exclusions.

Traffic can be filtered on a per-app basis. AdGuard also allows users to use their own rules for filtering ads, an option to add filters from the AdGuard list or install custom filters via URL, and the ability to enable, disable or remove a filter. The app has a set-up wizard that guides users through the configuration process step-by-step. Optionally, users can choose to set it up using the config file method.

AdGuard for Linux uses a different method to update filters, instead of downloading the entire list, it will only download the changes that were made to a list since the previous update. In other words, it uses a differential filter update. The company says that this will consume less traffic to update and filters will be updated faster than ever, to ensure that users always have the latest versions to block advertisements accurately.

Users can install AdGuard for Linux using this command: curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardCLI/release/install.sh | sh -s -- -v

For further details, please read the instructions available on AdGuard's website.

For those looking for a streamlined and effective ad-blocking solution on Linux, AdGuard 1.0 marks a substantial step forward in functionality, proving that sometimes less indeed is more.

