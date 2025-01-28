Meta AI’s New Features Make Recommendations More Personal Than Ever

Agencies Ghacks
Jan 28, 2025
Facebook
|
0

Meta has announced two new personalization features for Meta AI, available soon to users in the United States and Canada. These enhancements aim to provide more tailored experiences by introducing AI memories and personalized recommendations based on Facebook activity.

The first feature, "memories" functions similarly to ChatGPT’s memory feature. Users can share details about themselves in one-on-one chats with Meta AI, allowing the AI to remember preferences and deliver more relevant responses. For example, if you inform the AI that you’re a vegetarian, it will avoid suggesting meals with meat in future interactions. Users retain control over this feature, as memories can be reviewed and deleted at any time. Notably, memories will not be saved from group chats, ensuring greater privacy.

The second feature focuses on leveraging Facebook data for more personalized suggestions. Meta AI will analyze information like your location, activity on Meta’s platforms, and saved preferences to provide recommendations. For instance, if you’re looking for weekend plans, the AI might suggest tickets to a nearby country music concert and brunch reservations, based on your listed home location, recent interactions with related content, and details about your family.

While these features promise an enhanced experience for users in the US and Canada, Meta has not provided a timeline for international availability. Regions with stricter privacy regulations, such as the European Union, may face delays in the rollout.

Meta’s new updates reflect its commitment to advancing AI personalization while allowing users to maintain control over their data. As these features launch, they could reshape the way users interact with Meta’s platforms for entertainment and planning.

Advertisement

Related content

How to fix Facebook back button not working

Facebook annoys an increasing number of users with ad breaks

Meta rolls out end-to-end encryption in Messenger

How to try Meta's AI image generator Imagine right now

Facebook is now showing subscribe or continue with ads prompts to EU users
@highlight Facebook

Facebook releases a Twitter-like feature

Meta's ad-free Facebook and Instagram subscription launches in November

Tutorials & Tips

How to recover Facebook deleted photos 2023

How to find saved and liked Reels on Facebook: 2 easy ways

How to remove Facebook followers: Top 3 ways

How to turn off birthday notifications on Google and Facebook


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved