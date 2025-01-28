Meta AI’s New Features Make Recommendations More Personal Than Ever

Meta has announced two new personalization features for Meta AI, available soon to users in the United States and Canada. These enhancements aim to provide more tailored experiences by introducing AI memories and personalized recommendations based on Facebook activity.

The first feature, "memories" functions similarly to ChatGPT’s memory feature. Users can share details about themselves in one-on-one chats with Meta AI, allowing the AI to remember preferences and deliver more relevant responses. For example, if you inform the AI that you’re a vegetarian, it will avoid suggesting meals with meat in future interactions. Users retain control over this feature, as memories can be reviewed and deleted at any time. Notably, memories will not be saved from group chats, ensuring greater privacy.

The second feature focuses on leveraging Facebook data for more personalized suggestions. Meta AI will analyze information like your location, activity on Meta’s platforms, and saved preferences to provide recommendations. For instance, if you’re looking for weekend plans, the AI might suggest tickets to a nearby country music concert and brunch reservations, based on your listed home location, recent interactions with related content, and details about your family.

While these features promise an enhanced experience for users in the US and Canada, Meta has not provided a timeline for international availability. Regions with stricter privacy regulations, such as the European Union, may face delays in the rollout.

Meta’s new updates reflect its commitment to advancing AI personalization while allowing users to maintain control over their data. As these features launch, they could reshape the way users interact with Meta’s platforms for entertainment and planning.

