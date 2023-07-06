RTX 4060 Ti 16GB aims for the best in the mid-segment

Nvidia RTX 4060 TI 16GB
Nvidia has announced the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, a new graphics card that is based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. The card features 16GB of GDDR6 memory and is designed to be a mid-range graphics card.

The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is a significant upgrade over the previous generation of mid-range graphics cards. It offers a 10% performance improvement over the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and a 30% performance improvement over the RTX 3060 Ti.

The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is also more efficient than the previous generation of mid-range graphics cards. It uses less power and produces less heat, which makes it a better option for gamers who are looking for a quiet and cool gaming experience.

Nvidia RTX 4060 TI 16GB
The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is based on the Ada Lovelace architecture

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB specs

The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB has the following specifications:

  • 16GB GDDR6 memory
  • 128-bit memory bus
  • 2400MHz boost clock speed
  • 70 Tensor cores
  • 46 RT cores

The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB also features a number of other new technologies, including:

Nvidia DLSS: This technology uses artificial intelligence to improve the performance and image quality of games.

Nvidia Reflex: This technology reduces input lag, making games feel more responsive.

Nvidia Broadcast: This technology uses AI to improve the quality of your voice and video when you are streaming or recording games.

Nvidia RTX 4060 TI 16GB
Nvidia RTX 4060 TI 16GB supports Nvidia DLSS, Nvidia Reflex, and Nvidia Broadcast - Image courtesy of Nvidia

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB price and release date

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is a new graphics card that offers a significant performance improvement over the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB. The card is also expected to be more efficient than the RTX 3060 Ti, which could make it a more attractive option for gamers.

If you are looking for a mid-range graphics card that offers great performance, the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is a great option. The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is priced at $399, which is a good value for the performance it offers.

RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is expected to be available from Nvidia partners starting on July 18, 2023.

Update: Corrected the memory bus to be 128-bit (previously written 256-bit)

Comments

  1. Niko said on July 6, 2023 at 2:31 pm
    Reply

    256-bit memory bus is probably mistake. Whole RTX 4060 GPU series have 128 bit memory bus accoring to official nvidia spec

