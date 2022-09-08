Apple silently upgrades AppleCare+ plans to cover unlimited repairs for accidental damage

Apple launched the much awaited iPhone 14 series yesterday. The Cupertino company also made a change to its AppleCare+ plans, they now include unlimited repairs.

AppleCare+ now covers unlimited repairs

For those who don't know what it is, AppleCare+ is an extended warranty plan for Mac, iPhone, iPad, etc. But it has other benefits, not unlike an insurance plan. It's perceived as expensive, but could be worth it depending on the user. Let me explain.

In case your Mac, iPhone or iPad runs into some hardware issues and your warranty has run out, you have to bear the cost of the damaged part. This can cost a lot, and it may also take a while to get the device fixed. With AppleCare+ however, you don't have to pay for the part replacement, it's free, but you have to pay a small service fee. The coverage is not only valid for warranty support, but also includes accidental damage caused by the user, i.e. spills and drops, e.g. a broken screen.

Let's say a user bought AppleCare+ for an iPhone 13 ($149 for 2 years). If they dropped their mobile and the screen cracked, they would have normally had to pay around $320 for a new display. But with AppleCare+ they just need to pay $29 for the service. So, while the plan itself is expensive, the user actually saved quite a bit of money since they didn't have to cough up the price of the replacement screen.

I subscribed to an AppleCare+ plan a few months ago to protect my MacBook. The Apple representative who explained the plan's details to me over the phone mentioned that the coverage includes 2 incidents of accidental damage per year, i.e. I could only claim the free replacement parts for the repair twice every 12 months. The email that I received after subscribing also states the same.

Here's a screenshot I took on my machine at the time, you can see that the About This Mac screen says "2 incidents every 12 months".

The first image in the article is a screenshot that I took today, it reads Unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection. That means my plan has been upgraded, and the best part of it was that it was a free upgrade. Apple also sells self-repair kits (in the US) for users who are skilled to handle such tasks on their own, but with unlimited repairs now available in AppleCare+, the latter could be more enticing for most people.

But what about new subscribers, will they have to pay extra for AppleCare+? The answer is no, the price of the plans remains the same. The 2 incidents per year rule was fair, how often does one damage their device anyway? But it's good to see that the limit has been removed, it could be useful for people who are terrible at handling devices.

Please refer to the terms and conditions on Apple's website for more information about AppleCare+ for Mac, iPhone, iPad and other devices. 9t05Mac reports that AppleCare+ Theft and Loss plans are not affected by this change, they only cover 2 incidents per year.

Now that AppleCare+ includes unlimited repairs, will you opt for it to protect your device?

