Microsoft says Windows 10 version 21H2 is officially "ready for broad deployment"

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 18, 2022
Later this year, Microsoft plans to release Windows 10 version 22H2. Right now, Windows 10 version 21H2 is the latest available version, and this version has reached broad deployment status.

windows 10 version 21H2 broad deployment

Microsoft confirms this on the official Windows 10 Release Health website:

Current status as of April 15, 2022 (PT)

Windows 10, version 21H2 is designated for broad deployment. As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10 as soon as possible to ensure that you can take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections from the latest security threats.

Up until now, only select devices, that were compatible, were updated automatically to the latest version of Windows 10. Microsoft released Windows 10 version 21H2 in November 2021, as a small update that introduced just a few new features to the operating system.

Updating to Windows 10 version 21H2 is a quick process for devices that run the Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1. Windows 10 versions 2004 and 20H2 have run out of support already in Home environments. Windows 10 version 21H1 receives its last security update next month before it is no longer supported as well.

Most changes of the Windows 10 version 21H2 update are already included in the monthly cumulative updates that Microsoft released. All it takes is the installation of an Enablement Update, KB5000736, to finalize the upgrade.

Microsoft recommends broad deployment updates to commercial customers, indicating that the updates have matured enough for use in organizations.

Home users who run earlier versions of Windows 10 may have their devices upgraded to Windows 10 version 21H2 automatically. If and when that happens depends on a number of factors, which include the support status of the operating system version and whether devices are compatible. While there are not any hardware requirement changes, compatibility includes having enough free disk space for the processing of the upgrade. Another factor is applications that are installed on a device, as some may be on a blocklist that prevents the installation of updates.

Microsoft lists no known issues for Windows 10 version 21H2 on the Windows 10 Release Information website. The last two known issues listed on the page are both marked as resolved.

Microsoft notes that devices may also be upgraded to Windows 11, provided that they meet the operating system's requirements.

Now You: which version of windows 10 do you run on your devices (if any)? (via Deskmodder, Born)

Comments

  1. John B said on April 18, 2022 at 1:23 pm
    I’ll wait a year until most of the public has finished alpha-testing it.

  2. John G. said on April 18, 2022 at 1:58 pm
    W10 forever. Thanks for the article! :]

