Microsoft has slowly started rolling out the Windows 11 update to all PCs on Windows 10. While the new update is exciting, it can get frustrating to wait for the official rollout from Microsoft. Thankfully, there is a workaround. Today, we'll look at how you can skip the process and get the upgrade right away.

Forcing the Windows 11 Upgrade

To get Windows 11 right away, you first need the Windows 11 installation assistant. To get this, head to Microsoft's site and download the Windows 11 update. This will be under the heading "Installation Assistant."

You will then be prompted to run the installation assistant .exe file. This will also check if your computer is ready for a Windows 11 update. If it meets the requirements, you can go ahead with the installation. You will be asked to accept the license agreement, and from there on, it's a few more clicks, and you'll be on your way.

What if Your PC Isn’t Supported?

The installation assistant will prompt you if your PC does not meet the minimum requirements. However, there is a workaround for this as well.

Before going ahead, you must check why your PC isn't ready for Windows 11. For this, you need the health check app by Microsoft. This app will check your PC and let you know what is lacking.

For some PCs, it may be something as simple as enabling Secure Boot or TPM 2.0. If your computer's CPU is older and only has TPM 1.2, you will need the registry hack to bypass the requirements and install Windows 11.

Is It Worth Upgrading to Windows 11?

If you're asking if it's worth upgrading to Windows 11, the answer is yes. However, there are a few things to consider before switching over. First, don't make the switch until you're sure you can handle the upgrade process. If you have any concerns about your PC's performance or memory usage, it might be wise to wait until later before making the switch.

Also, make sure that your hardware is compatible with Windows 11. If your computer doesn't have enough RAM or CPU power to run Windows 10, then upgrading may not be a good idea.

Get Your Windows 11 Update Now

There will come a time when every computer will be upgraded to Windows 11. Although the installation assistant will show that the computer is incompatible, some tweaking helps bypass the requirements. However, if your PC is very old, you may be unable to upgrade to Windows 11. You can still enjoy the benefits of Windows 10, as Microsoft will support this operating system till October 2025.

