Apple faces potential criminal contempt for willful violation of injunction

Apple faces potential criminal contempt for willful violation of injunction
Agencies Ghacks
May 1, 2025
Apple
|
0

Apple has been dealt a major blow in its lawsuit versus Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said the tech giant had violated the law as an executive lied under oath about its App Store practices.

A US federal court had imposed an injunction in 2021, that was designed to curb Apple's anticompetitive practices in the App Store, asking it to allow alternate ways to download apps and third-party payment methods. An 80-page court order states that Apple has intentionally undermined the injunction’s goals by implementing new fees and obstacles that continue to suppress competition. In light of these findings, the judge sanctioned Apple for defying the order. The case has also been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for potential criminal contempt proceedings against Apple.

Internal documents revealed during the proceedings suggested a deliberate strategy by Apple to maintain control over its revenue, with Apple’s Vice President of Finance, Alex Roman, found to have lied under oath. 9to5Mac reports that Phil Schiller had recommended compliance, but CEO Tim Cook opted to side with the finance team, disregarding the court's orders. Judge Gonzalez Rogers emphasized that Apple's use of deceptive "scare screens" and static URLs aimed to suppress user transition to more competitive payment methods.

The court’s ruling comes amid an ongoing legal battle with Epic Games, which originally sued Apple in 2020, challenging its restrictive app store policies. Apple has been banned from charging its previously imposed 27% commission on external purchases, and directed the company to stop hindering developers from promoting alternative payment options. Apple strongly disagreed with the court's decision, but has stated that it will comply with the order and appeal the ruling.

Epic’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, lauded the ruling as a major victory, labeling Apple's policies as an illegal “tax” on developers. Last year, Fortnite made a comeback in Europe, but only in Europe, through Epic Games' Mobile App Store which was made possible because of the Digital Markets Act. Now other fans can rejoice, Fortnite is returning to iOS after a 5-year hiatus, Epic Games' CEO confirmed that his company is planning to release the game on the U.S. App Store next week.

Despite his vocal criticism of Apple, Sweeney seemed to be willing to put things behind by saying, “If Apple extends the court’s friction-free, Apple-tax-free framework worldwide, we’ll return Fortnite to the App Store worldwide and drop current and future litigation on the topic.”

The ruling marks a turning point in the ongoing confrontation between Apple and developers pushing for fairer practices in the digital marketplace. With the court backing developers’ calls for change, Apple’s current App Store policies may face a broader reevaluation in the wake of this legal challenge. Apple was hit with a €500 Million fine by the European Commission for violating the DMA.

Advertisement

Related content

EU fines Apple €500 Million and Meta €200 Million under Digital Markets Act

EU fines Apple €500 Million and Meta €200 Million under Digital Markets Act
Apple Intelligence's website no longer says "available now", here's why

Apple Intelligence's website no longer says "available now", here's why
iPadOS 19 will reportedly be more like macOS

iPadOS 19 will reportedly be more like macOS
Apple Maps on the web exits beta, adds support for Android devices

Apple Maps on the web exits beta, adds support for Android devices
Analysts predict iPhone price hikes as tariffs impact production costs

Analysts predict iPhone price hikes as tariffs impact production costs
Apple is working on an AI Doctor for iPhone's Health App

Apple is working on an AI Doctor for iPhone's Health App

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved