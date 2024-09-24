Windows 11: optional update KB5043145 restores removed Start feature and more

Microsoft has released a new optional update for Windows 11 version 23H2. This version of Windows is still the most recent for most Windows 11 users. Microsoft has yet to announced the release date for Windows 11 version 24H2 after removing information that hinted at a October 8th release.

The details:

KB5043145 is a non-security optional update that previews changes that will be included in next month's cumulative update for the Windows version.

Microsoft rolls out new features gradually to users.

The update includes several fixes next to that.

The optional update is available already. While most users may want to wait until the next Patch Tuesday, some may want to test the update. Visit Start > Settings > Windows Update and activate the check for updates button to find and install the latest update.

A restart of the PC is required to complete the process.

KB5043145: the major changes

The big new feature that the update introduces is not really a new feature. You may remember that Microsoft removed links to sign out and a few other options in the Start menu recently.

When you activate the profile icon, Windows 11 version 23H2 displays no options anymore. Starting with this update, Microsoft is restoring the sign out option to the interface.

Tip: a far better option to sign-out is to right-click on Start and select the option under Shut down or sign out. There you find all other options, including Sleep, Shut down, or Restart, as well.

Microsoft lists four additional features under gradual rollout, of which three are noteworthy:

Local files that appear in the search results in Windows may now be shared directly from the taskbar.

The Windows Share window's search box is no longer available.

The Lock screen may now display media controls when media is playing.

Note: Gradual rollout means that Microsoft decides when a feature lands on a Windows 11 PC. It may be immediate or delayed by days, weeks and in some cases even months.

The Windows 11 update fixes a few non-security issues next to that. Two fixes address hangs in Microsoft Edge when using Internet Explorer Mode (IE Mode). One fix addresses a sync issue when Defender for Endpoint is on.

Another fix addresses an annoying issue. Outlook prompted to enter the Pin each time you opened an encrypted email. This should be fixed for all users once the update is installed on the device.

You can check out the full list of changes on the Windows Blog website. All fixes and new features will be part of the October 8th cumulative update for Windows 11.

Do you run Windows 11 already on all or some of your devices? What are your expectations for Windows 11 version 24h2? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

