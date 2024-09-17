Exclusive: Microsoft announces release date of the Windows 11 24H2 feature update

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 17, 2024
Updated • Sep 17, 2024
While Microsoft still has to make a public announcement regarding the new feature update for Windows 11, the company has revealed the schedule in a hidden announcement. Windows 11 version 24H2 has been in testing since May 2023.

The details:

  • Windows 11, version 24H2 will be released alongside this month's optional non-security preview update for Windows 11.
  • The new feature update will be released publicly for all users with the October cumulative update.

Confirmation comes in the September 16th blog post "Enhanced data protection with Windows and Microsoft Copilot". The blog post announces new Microsoft Copilot capabilities.  The schedule is revealed under "When will this happen". There, Microsoft explains that the changes align with the annual Windows 11 feature update release.

Microsoft writes: " Changes will be rolled out to managed PCs starting with the optional non-security preview release on September 24, 2024, and following with the monthly security update release on October 8 for all supported versions of Windows 11. "

In other words, the feature update is just a week away for users who install the optional preview update for Windows 11. Those who do not get it on October 8, 2024 as part of the monthly security update on Patch Tuesday.

Note: Very old devices cannot run Windows 11 version 24H2 anymore. This is true for devices that have Windows 11 installed already.

The new feature update introduces a number of changes. Highlights are support for Wi-Fi 7, more AI functionality, sudo functionality for Windows, or energy saving improvements. The integrated AI Copilot offers an app-like experience now with a window that is moveable and resizable. The change does away with the few Windows-specific features of Copilot though, but it is likely that these are not mourned by many users of the operating system who gave them a test ride.

There will also be a few usability improvements. The right-click File Explorer menu shows common icons and names now, instead of just icons. You may also drag & drop files on breadcrumbs in File Explorer to copy or move them.

Another useful addition is that Windows updates will be smaller once the feature update is installed on a device.

We are currently preparing a full overview of the features and changes that you can expect when you install Windows 11, version 24H2.

What is your take on Windows 11, version 24H2. Will you install the new version, or wait some time before you do so? Let us know in the comments below.

 

 

Comments

  1. Tachy said on September 18, 2024 at 6:32 am
    Reply

    Wait, the “Feature” update will be installed as a “Security” update?

  2. RossN said on September 18, 2024 at 2:29 am
    Reply

    Oh, looks like my .VBS scripts will still run. Phew!

    Phase 1 (2024): VBScript will be pre-installed on all Windows 11, version 24H2 systems and will be enabled by default as FODs.

    Phase 2 (2027): VBScript will transition to an on-demand feature, no longer enabled by default.

    Phase 3 (undefined point): VBScript will be retired entirely from future Windows versions.

  3. John said on September 17, 2024 at 7:17 pm
    Reply

    I am in no rush to install it, nothing really is in it to warrant an immediate install.

  4. John G. said on September 17, 2024 at 5:39 pm
    Reply

    Windows 11 version system is the ugliest piece of crap ever done. 24H2 = Windows 11.4, so easy! 24H2 seems the number of a diesel car battery.

    Thanks @Martin for the article! :]

