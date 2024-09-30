Windows 11 KB5043145 update is causing crashes with a blue or green screen

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 KB5043145 update is causing PCs to crash. The issue seems quite similar to a problem that affected users who had installed the July 2024 Security Updates.

For those unaware, Microsoft released the KB5043145 update last week, as an optional update. Well, it's technically a preview update. Anyway, it shipped with a bunch of fixes for bugs, and also changed a couple of things. Notably, it restored the sign-out option back to the Start Menu's profile menu, which it had hidden under the three-dot menu button in favor of promoting OneDrive/Microsoft 365. Well, at least they listened to feedback from users to revert the change. Good, but the Windows 11 KB5043145 update seems to have introduced a few bugs.

Windows 11 KB5043145 update is causing PCs to crash

Several users on the Windows 11 subreddit stated their computers were not booting to Windows after installing the update, it's worth noting that many of the affected computers seem to be ASUS laptops, but the issue also appears to have impacted other PCs.

Microsoft has acknowledged the problem, the documentation on the Release Health portal states that some computers which have Windows 11 OS Build 22621.4249, aka the Windows 11 KB5043145 update installed, are experiencing numerous restarts, or crashes with a blue screen or a green screen. It also mentioned that some PCs may automatically open the Automatic Repair tool after repeated reboot attempts, in order to diagnose and resolve the problem. Affected PCs may also boot into BitLocker recovery. The affected platforms include Windows 11 version 23H2, and Windows 11 version 22H2.

Microsoft is investigating the issues, and will release an update to patch the problems.

Users say Windows 11 KB5043145 update is affecting USB ports

Some users say that it also caused their USB ports, and peripherals connected to the computer, such as the keyboard and the mouse were not working after they had installed the update. So, if your accessory isn't working, the latest update could be the culprit. One user mentioned that the problem went away after they uninstalled the update. Separately, some users have also reported that WSL2 stopped working on their devices.

The Windows 11 KB5043145 update is, as I mentioned earlier, an optional update. It is only available for users who have the option, "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available", enabled under the Settings > Windows Update section. Keep the option unchecked.

The Redmond company is expected to release the Windows 11 24H2 feature update in October, and this update will be available for users who have opted in to receive updates earlier. It may be tempting to get the new features as soon as possible, but this can lead to bugs and crashes that can make your PC unusable, as is evidenced by the issues that are plaguing the recent update.

On an unrelated note, Intel has released a microcode update to patch stability issues for its 13th Gen and 14th processors. But you will have to wait for motherboard manufacturers to release a BIOS update with the microcode.

Did you install the Windows 11 KB5043145 update? Have you run into problems with it?

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on September 30, 2024 at 5:23 pm
    Reply

    It corrupted EFI partition on my pc i have to use command line to restore it.

  2. Who knew said on September 30, 2024 at 4:36 pm
    Reply

    The jab was also optional. Funny.

  3. John said on September 30, 2024 at 3:29 pm
    Reply

    I had some issues lately but probably not related to these updates. Most of my PC’s have been switched over to a Linux distribution for better stability. I just think Microsoft has lost its ability to continually fix all of Windows issues as well as continue to push more and more features. I just want a stable operating system not a Swiss Army knife of bloated functions and features.

  4. LB said on September 30, 2024 at 12:52 pm
    Reply

    Yes, I installed it on 27Sept, and all runs ok with my Windows 11.

    1. Martin2108 said on September 30, 2024 at 2:01 pm
      Reply

      Same here; installed it on 3 machines without any issues.

