The Windows Windows App is real - replacing Remote Desktop app

Microsoft is once again shifting things around and making things confusing for users of its products. After the Microsoft Teams debacle, it is now renaming the Remote Desktop app to the Windows app on some platforms.

On Windows, it is launching the Windows App without replacing classic remote desktop apps, at least for now it seems.

The Windows App

What is the Windows App? Microsoft says it is the "gateway to Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, Microsoft Dev Box, Remote Desktop Services, and remote PCs". The app is available for different devices, including Windows, macOS, and iOS, as well as a web browser version.

The app is in preview right now. Mac OS and iOS users who run the classic Microsoft Remote Desktop app on their devices get a banner at the top that informs them about the change of name. It reads: "In an upcoming update for Remote Desktop the client will have a new name, Windows App!".

Microsoft published a getting started support page. There Microsoft does not provide an explanation for the name change. It does, however, list several of the application's features that are designed to enhance the remote experience.

It lists:

Multiple monitor support.

Custom display resolutions.

Dynamic display resolutions and scaling.

Device redirection, such as webcams, audio, storage devices, and printers.

Microsoft Teams optimizations.

Clearly, these have little to do with the name change.

Some features, Microsoft calls them experiences, are not available for all platforms either. In fact, the Windows Windows App is the only one that supports all listed features. The macOs version lacks support for localization and Uniform Resource Identifier (URI) schemes. The iOS app lacks those and support for integrated apps, and the web version lacks support for integrated apps and URI schemes.

Functionality is limited in other areas as well, with the Windows App for Windows supporting all features and the app for all other platforms lacking in one way or another. You can check out the feature comparison listing here.

Not everyone is happy about the name change. There is a substantial thread on Reddit and also talk on Twitter about the change. Not everyone is opposed to the name. Some argue that the name is helpful for users who are not that technical. This may make it easier for them to find the right app to connect to the Windows-world.

The Windows app is also available for Windows. You can download and install it from the Microsoft Store right now. It is then available next to the existing remote desktop apps of the operating system.

Microsoft has yet to say whether the new app is going to replace the classic apps, or if it will be an option that won't replace anything on Windows.

The situation is different on macOS and iOS. Microsoft clearly states that the Windows App will replace the existing app.

Is Windows App a great name for a remote desktop app? Feel free to leave a comment down below to let us know!

