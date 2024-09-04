Windows 11 AI features are coming to Intel PCs this November

The 2024 feature update for Windows 11 is a confusing one. Released already for Copilot+ PCs, it is still unclear when it is going to basically all existing Windows 11 devices.

Only ARM-based PCs are Copilot+ PCs at the time of writing. Intel and AMD have not released their new lines of processors yet.

This changes for Intel in October 2024, when Lunar Lake processors will become available. Intel announced the chips this week saying that the chips "deliver exceptional performance, breakthrough x86 power efficiency, a massive leap in graphics performance, no-compromise application compatibility, enhanced security and unmatched AI compute".

Benchmarks are not yet available and the verdict is still out on the chips. The release of the chips marks the shift from Windows AI features being limited to Arm devices to broader availability.

Arm on Windows has its fair share of limitations, for instance in regards to application compatibility. At least some users interested in AI must have waited for the release of new AMD and Intel processors to expand availability.

As far as Intel is concerned, it says that the company's Core Ultra 200V series of processors is "eligible to receive Copilot+ PC features". It even says that these will be released as part of a free update that is released in November.

Did Intel just leak the release month of Windows 11, version 24H2? Or is this a different upgrade that is independent of the feature update. Intel does not say and Microsoft is as tight-lipped as ever when it comes to release information.

Here are two likely release scenarios:

Microsoft is pushing the update in late September as that month's optional update. The release would then be on the second Tuesday of October. Microsoft is releasing the feature update in late October as that month's optional update. It would then become available to all users in November.

Intel will launch the processors officially on September 24, 2024. More than 20 manufacturers have devices in the pipeline already according to Intel.

As far as features are concerned, Intel lists these highlights:

Cooler, quieter performance and responsiveness in ultra-thin designs.

Long real-world battery life.

Built-in security that helps prevent malware attacks and minimizes vulnerabilities.

Built-in Intel Arc graphics for accelerated creation and smoother game play, even while on the go.

Lightning-fast connectivity with Intel® Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig).

Ability to connect PC to multiple monitors, transfer files and charge PC with Thunderbolt Share3.

Instant wake and fast charging.

The highest sustainability standards with EPEAT Gold certification.

Expect first benchmarks to hit in September. It is probably a good idea to wait for them before you make any buying decision.

Also, AMD has yet to reveal the launch date for its Strix Point processors, which will also get Copilot+ PC approval from Microsoft.

Do you plan to purchase a new PC in the near future or build one by yourself? Would you pick a new Intel Core Ultra processor for that PC or a CPU from a different manufacturer? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

