How to watch Celtics vs. Sixers Game 5 in 2023 from anywhere in the world

The NBA Playoffs 2023 are heating up as the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to face off in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Both teams won two games, tieing the series at 2-2, and the fifth game is very important both mentally and mathematically. Let's take a look at the matchup between two top teams and how to watch Celtics vs. Sixers Game 5 from anywhere in the world!

Two blockbuster series locked at 2-2. Who takes the lead tonight? pic.twitter.com/SCTVMH8adV — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2023

The Celtics and Sixers are tied at 2-2

Both teams depend on the outcome of this game. It's no secret that, in the 2-2 series, the game 5 victor typically goes on to win the series. To get this one started, Philadelphia will have to overcome several obstacles. They will need James Harden to unleash the versions of himself from Games 1 and 4. In their two victories, he was outstanding, but in their two defeats, he was well below average.

The Celtics are the biggest favorites for this year's trophy, but the Sixers are putting up an incredible fight. The last game went to overtime, and Philly won by 1, mainly thanks to James Harden's 42-8-9 performance, backed up by Embiid's 34-13-4. On the other side of the competition, Tatum had 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, improvised last year's MVP Nikola Jokic's numbers, and he also had 6 assists, but it wasn't enough.

Sixers might have a slight mental lead after getting the W after the overtime, but Celtics are full of experience with Marcus Smart and Al Horford. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are also experienced players who know how the league works. The Celtics vs. Sixers Game 5 is very important for both sides, and it may decide the series' destiny!

When is the Celtics vs. Sixers Game 5 in 2023?

The Celtics vs. Sixers Game 5 will take us to Boston once again, and the game will start on May 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET local time. However, you can find other starting times on different timezones below:

Los Angeles: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Mexico City: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. London: 12:30 a.m. (May 10)

12:30 a.m. (May 10) Tokyo: 8:30 a.m. (May 10)

Smart's three comes after the buzzer. 76ers win 116-115 to tie the series at 2-2! Wells Fargo Center is LOUD ?? pic.twitter.com/YGvIRlxOEi — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023

TV coverage

Most NBA games are either aired on TNT or ESPN, and today's game will be aired live on TNT. If you have plans to watch the action on TV, take your remote control and turn on TNT at 7:30 p.m. to watch the tip-off!

Streaming coverage

You can also watch Celtics vs. Sixers Game 5 live streams on different platforms. TNT has an application that lets you watch the channel on your portable device. Moreover, there are other streaming platforms like Hulu Live, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and fubo. Here is the full list of streaming coverage of today's game:

TNT website

TNT app

Hulu Live

Sling TV

YouTube TV

FuboTV

How do you stream the Celtics vs. Sixers Game 5?

