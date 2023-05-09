Real Madrid - Man City: Where to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City, starting lineups, schedule

We are getting closer to the end of the season, and now it is for the first leg matches of the Champions League 2023 Semifinals, starting with Real Madrid vs. Man City. In this guide, we will give you all the information you need from the possible starting line-ups, how and where to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City, schedule, and more!

The UEFA Champions League 2022-2023 is reaching its climax as Real Madrid and Manchester City face each other in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday, 9 May 2023. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, where both teams will try to gain an advantage before the second leg in England. Last year, both teams faced each other in the Semifinals of the Champions League 2022, and Madrid made it to the finals after a strong second-leg performance. Let's see if Man City can take their revenge!

Possible starting line-ups and latest updates

Despite getting behind in the La Liga race, Ancelotti and his students want to make up for it by winning the most prestigious trophy in Europe, the Champions League. Both teams are missing a couple of important names; Real Madrid's Eder Militao is suspended, and he will be replaced by one of his teammates today. Ferland Mendy also won't be available tonight, as he recently injured his calf. Modric, on the other hand, is fit, and he will take place in the midfield to lead his team against Man City.

On the other side of the competition, City will fly all the way from Manchester to get an advantage in the first leg. Luckily for Guardiola, almost all of the City players are in form, except Nathan Ake, who is expected to miss the game today. It is almost certain that he won't at least be on the starting line-up. City's biggest weapons in the arsenal, Haaland, De Bruyne, and the captain ?lkay Gundogan will probably be on the starting line-up. Both squads look scary on paper for most teams in the world, and luckily, we will be able to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City today!

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City?

If you wonder where to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City today, don't worry, as there will be several streams in different languages, and it won't be hard to find the suitable one. If you are living in North America, CBS and Paramount+ are the best options. For British viewers, BT Sport 1 will air the game live, including pre and post-game interviews. You could either turn on your cable TV to watch the action or tune in to Real Madrid vs. Man City live streams.

Australia: Stan Sport (streaming)

Canada: DAZN (streaming)

Hong Kong: beIN Sports 3 (TV channel) and beIN Sports Connect (streaming)

India: Sony TEN 2 (TV channel) and JioTV, Sony LIV (streaming)

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 (TV channel) and beIN Sports Connect, sooka (streaming)

New Zealand: Spark Sport (streaming)

Singapore: beIN Sports 3 (TV channel) and beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport 1 (TV channel) and BT Sport site/app (streaming)

USA: CBS, Univision, TUDN (TV channels) and Fubo, Paramount+, ViX+ (streaming)

If you are having trouble streaming the game on mentioned live streams, you might be facing geo-restrictions. It is very easy to overcome this issue with one of the most used tools on the internet; VPNs are made for a reason! You can enjoy the Madrid vs. City live stream from anywhere in the world without facing any issues.

When is Real Madrid vs. Man City?

The highly anticipated matchup will take us to Madrid, Spain, for the first leg game. Locally, the Real Madrid vs. Man City game will start at 9:00 p.m. If you are living in a different part of the world, check out the kick-off time for other timezones below:

New York: 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. Los Angeles: 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. London: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Mexico City: 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. Tokyo: 4:00 a.m. (May 10)

