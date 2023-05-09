How to watch Nuggets vs Suns Game 5 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world?

Take advantage of special the promotion and enjoy 15 months of uninterrupted NBA streaming from anywhere in the world with an ExpressVPN subscription. Sign up for a yearly subscription to ExpressVPN and receive three additional months of service completely free of charge. Don't miss out on this exclusive offer.

The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns are set to face off in Game 5 of their intense playoff series, after the Suns evened up the series in Game 4 with a win over the Nuggets.

Devin Booker was once again the star of the show, scoring an impressive 36 points, while Nikola Jokic's 53 points were not enough for the Nuggets to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Now, as the series shifts back to Denver, the Nuggets will need to regroup and find a way to stop Booker and the rest of the Suns.

Nuggets vs Suns Game 5 strategies

Following their loss in Game 4, Nuggets coach Michael Malone emphasized the importance of defense, noting that Denver left its defensive game back at home. The Nuggets must focus on improving their defense in Game 5, as it is clear that even with Jokic's impressive scoring, they cannot win without making stops on the other end of the court.

While Devin Booker has been the star of the Suns' offense, one key factor in their Game 4 win was the defense of Landry Shamet on Jamal Murray. If Shamet can continue to disrupt Murray's game, it will be one less offensive weapon for the Suns to worry about. The Suns will need another strong defensive effort in Game 5, as well as continued offensive production from Booker and others, if they hope to take the series lead in Denver.

Hours before Nuggets vs Suns Game 5, the NBA playoffs 2023 bracket is as follows:

After the Game 4 wins for the Heat and Lakers, here's where the bracket stands! For more, visit the Playoff Hub: https://t.co/MndHjxCujI pic.twitter.com/O0vfaueiNB — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2023

When is the Nuggets vs Suns Game 5 in 2023?

The highly anticipated Game 5 matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The game is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET and will be held at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Fans can catch all the action on TNT, with live streaming available on the TNT app. This is a crucial game for both teams, as they battle it out for a chance to advance in the playoffs. Don't miss out on this exciting matchup between two talented teams.

Are you not a citizen of the US? Here are the dates of Nuggets vs Suns Game 5 regarding different timezones:

EDT (New York): 11 p.m.

PDT (Los Angeles): 8 p.m.

GMT (+1 London): 3 a.m. (next day)

Television coverage of the Nuggets vs Suns Game 5 NBA Playoffs 2023

The Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5 in the NBA Playoffs 2023 will be broadcasted on TNT. Fans can tune in to TNT to watch the game live on television. Additionally, those with a cable or satellite subscription can access the game on the TNT app for live streaming. The TNT app is available for download on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

For viewers who are unable to access TNT, the game may also be available on local sports networks. Fans can check their local listings for more information on which channel will be broadcasting the game in their area.

Nuggets vs Suns Game 5 streaming alternatives

For those who want to watch the live streaming of the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5, there are several options available.

One option is to visit the ESPN or TNT websites or download their apps, but this requires a cable or satellite TV subscription. Alternatively, fans can use popular streaming services like Hulu Live, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV, all of which offer live coverage of NBA games.

These services provide viewers with the convenience of streaming the game live on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Regardless of the option chosen, fans can be sure to catch all the action of this exciting game.

The best VPN for the Nuggets vs Suns Game 5

One of the key benefits of using ExpressVPN to stream the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5 is that it allows viewers to access the live coverage as if they were physically present in the United States, regardless of their actual location.

In addition to providing access to live sports events, ExpressVPN also helps ensure online privacy and security. By encrypting the user's internet connection, ExpressVPN can protect against third-party interception of personal data and tracking of online activity. This is especially important when streaming live sports, where cyber threats are more prevalent. With ExpressVPN, viewers can enjoy the game without worrying about their online security being compromised.



If you are a basketball fan living outside of the US, using ExpressVPN to watch the live streaming of Nuggets vs Suns Game 5 is a convenient and reliable option.





