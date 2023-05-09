When is AC Milan vs. Inter: How to watch online
We are getting closer to seeing this year's Champions League winner. The semifinal games are at the door, with two Serie A representatives facing each other on one side, AC Milan and Inter, but when is AC Milan vs. Inter game, and how to watch it online? Below you will find all the answers to your questions!
Seeing two Serie A teams competing against each other in the Champions League Semifinals will surely be interesting. Considering the rivalry between these two teams, it is a matchup that you must not miss if you consider yourself a true football fan!
Where to watch AC Milan vs Inter live stream online?
Champions League games are watched by millions of fans worldwide, and because of that, there are official streams in many different countries and places. You could either track the action on TV or online streaming platforms, and here is the full list of where to watch AC Milan vs. Inter live:
- Australia: Stan Sport (Streaming)
- Canada: DAZN (Streaming)
- Hong Kong: beIN Sports (TV Channel), beIN Sports Connect (Streaming)
- India: Sony TEN 2 (TV Channel), JioTV, Sony LIV (Streaming)
- Malaysia: beIN Sports (TV Channel), beIN Sports Connect, sooka (Streaming)
- New Zealand: Spark Sport (Streaming)
- Singapore: beIN Sports (TV Channel), beIN Sports Connect, StarHub TV+ (Streaming)
- UK: BT Sport (TV Channel), BT Sport site/app (Streaming)
- USA: CBS, Univision, TUDN (TV Channel), Fubo, Paramount+, ViX+ (Streaming)
If you are looking to watch the competition in English, you must prefer English-speaking broadcasts like BT Sport for TV or Paramount+ or Fubo for an online stream.
If you can't access these streams from where you live, don't worry, as we have a solution for you. Thanks to VPN services, you can access any stream from anywhere in the world simply by using the proper server dedicated to the specific country. Some of the services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark offer stable connections that will let you live the spirit without any freezes. Besides, NordVPN offers a 63% discount for yearly memberships!
When is AC Milan vs. Inter? Dates and time
AC Milan and Inter are two of the Italian teams that will face each other in the Champions League Semifinals. Both teams have great form, and it will be interesting to see them compete at that level. If you also wonder about their competition, here are the dates and times that you might want to set a reminder at:
AC Milan vs Inter first leg date and time
- USA: Wed, May 10 at 15:00 EDT
- Canada: Wed, May 10 at 15:00 EDT
- UK: Wed, May 10 at 20:00 BST
- India: Thu, May 11 at 00:30 IST
- Australia: Thu, May 11 at 05:00 AEDT
- Hong Kong: Thu, May 11 at 03:00 HKT
- Malaysia: Thu, May 11 at 03:00 MYT
- Singapore: Thu, May 11 at 03:00 SGT
- New Zealand: Thu, May 11 at 07:00 NZDT
Inter vs. AC Milan second leg date and time
- USA: Tue, May 16 at 15:00 EDT
- Canada: Tue, May 16 at 15:00 EDT
- UK: Tue, May 16 at 20:00 BST
- India: Wed, May 17 at 00:30 IST
- Australia: Wed, May 17 at 05:00 AEDT
- Hong Kong: Wed, May 17 at 03:00 HKT
- Malaysia: Wed, May 17 at 03:00 MYT
- Singapore: Wed, May 17 at 03:00 SGT
- New Zealand: Wed, May 17 at 07:00 NZDT
Champions League Semifinals schedule
Only four teams left in the competition, AC Milan, Inter, Real Madrid, and Manchester City. Two of these teams will make it to the grand final in ?stanbul and here is the Champions League Semifinals schedule:
First Leg
Real Madrid vs. Man City | May 9, 2023
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan | May 10, 2023
Second Leg
Man City vs. Real Madrid | May 17, 2023
Inter vs. AC Milan | May 16, 2023
