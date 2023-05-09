When is AC Milan vs. Inter: How to watch online

We are getting closer to seeing this year's Champions League winner. The semifinal games are at the door, with two Serie A representatives facing each other on one side, AC Milan and Inter, but when is AC Milan vs. Inter game, and how to watch it online? Below you will find all the answers to your questions!

Seeing two Serie A teams competing against each other in the Champions League Semifinals will surely be interesting. Considering the rivalry between these two teams, it is a matchup that you must not miss if you consider yourself a true football fan!

Where to watch AC Milan vs Inter live stream online?

Champions League games are watched by millions of fans worldwide, and because of that, there are official streams in many different countries and places. You could either track the action on TV or online streaming platforms, and here is the full list of where to watch AC Milan vs. Inter live:

Australia: Stan Sport (Streaming)

Stan Sport Canada: DAZN (Streaming)

DAZN Hong Kong: beIN Sports (TV Channel) , beIN Sports Connect (Streaming)

beIN Sports , beIN Sports Connect India: Sony TEN 2 (TV Channel) , JioTV, Sony LIV (Streaming)

Sony TEN 2 , JioTV, Sony LIV Malaysia: beIN Sports (TV Channel), beIN Sports Connect, sooka (Streaming)

beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect, sooka New Zealand: Spark Sport (Streaming)

Spark Sport Singapore: beIN Sports (TV Channel), beIN Sports Connect, StarHub TV+ (Streaming)

beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect, StarHub TV+ UK: BT Sport (TV Channel), BT Sport site/app (Streaming)

BT Sport BT Sport site/app USA: CBS, Univision, TUDN (TV Channel), Fubo, Paramount+, ViX+ (Streaming)

If you are looking to watch the competition in English, you must prefer English-speaking broadcasts like BT Sport for TV or Paramount+ or Fubo for an online stream.

If you can't access these streams from where you live, don't worry, as we have a solution for you. Thanks to VPN services, you can access any stream from anywhere in the world simply by using the proper server dedicated to the specific country. Some of the services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark offer stable connections that will let you live the spirit without any freezes. Besides, NordVPN offers a 63% discount for yearly memberships!

When is AC Milan vs. Inter? Dates and time

AC Milan and Inter are two of the Italian teams that will face each other in the Champions League Semifinals. Both teams have great form, and it will be interesting to see them compete at that level. If you also wonder about their competition, here are the dates and times that you might want to set a reminder at:

AC Milan vs Inter first leg date and time

USA: Wed, May 10 at 15:00 EDT

Wed, May 10 at 15:00 EDT Canada: Wed, May 10 at 15:00 EDT

Wed, May 10 at 15:00 EDT UK: Wed, May 10 at 20:00 BST

Wed, May 10 at 20:00 BST India: Thu, May 11 at 00:30 IST

Thu, May 11 at 00:30 IST Australia: Thu, May 11 at 05:00 AEDT

Thu, May 11 at 05:00 AEDT Hong Kong: Thu, May 11 at 03:00 HKT

Thu, May 11 at 03:00 HKT Malaysia: Thu, May 11 at 03:00 MYT

Thu, May 11 at 03:00 MYT Singapore: Thu, May 11 at 03:00 SGT

Thu, May 11 at 03:00 SGT New Zealand: Thu, May 11 at 07:00 NZDT

Inter vs. AC Milan second leg date and time

USA : Tue, May 16 at 15:00 EDT

: Tue, May 16 at 15:00 EDT Canada: Tue, May 16 at 15:00 EDT

Tue, May 16 at 15:00 EDT UK: Tue, May 16 at 20:00 BST

Tue, May 16 at 20:00 BST India: Wed, May 17 at 00:30 IST

Wed, May 17 at 00:30 IST Australia: Wed, May 17 at 05:00 AEDT

Wed, May 17 at 05:00 AEDT Hong Kong: Wed, May 17 at 03:00 HKT

Wed, May 17 at 03:00 HKT Malaysia: Wed, May 17 at 03:00 MYT

Wed, May 17 at 03:00 MYT Singapore: Wed, May 17 at 03:00 SGT

Wed, May 17 at 03:00 SGT New Zealand: Wed, May 17 at 07:00 NZDT

Champions League Semifinals schedule

Only four teams left in the competition, AC Milan, Inter, Real Madrid, and Manchester City. Two of these teams will make it to the grand final in ?stanbul and here is the Champions League Semifinals schedule:

First Leg

Real Madrid vs. Man City | May 9, 2023

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan | May 10, 2023

Second Leg

Man City vs. Real Madrid | May 17, 2023

Inter vs. AC Milan | May 16, 2023

