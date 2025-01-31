Microsoft Unveils New Surface Laptops With 22-Hour Battery Life and AI Power

Microsoft has announced the latest additions to its Surface lineup, unveiling new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models equipped with Intel’s powerful Core Ultra Series 2 "Lunar Lake" processors. These devices mark the first Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs in Microsoft's Surface range, offering enhanced AI processing and improved power efficiency.

One of the standout features of the new Surface laptops is their exceptional battery life. Microsoft claims that the Surface Laptop for Business can last up to 22 hours on a single charge, setting a new benchmark for endurance in its category. Intel’s latest chips bring more than a 15% boost in single-thread and multi-thread CPU performance compared to the previous Meteor Lake generation, alongside a 22% faster integrated GPU capable of delivering up to 99 TOPS of AI performance.

The Surface Laptop for Business will also be available in a 5G model for the first time, offering seamless cellular connectivity. Additionally, users can benefit from WiFi 7 support, a refined port selection, an optional smart card reader, and a precision haptic touchpad with customizable sensitivity settings. The device is set to launch on February 18, 2025, starting at $1,499, with details on the 5G variant’s pricing to be announced later.

Microsoft has also introduced the new Surface Pro for Business, designed to bridge the gap between tablets and laptops. Thanks to Intel’s Lunar Lake chips, this latest model boasts up to 28% better overall performance, 98% improved graphics processing, and double the battery life compared to the ninth-generation Surface Pro. The Surface Pro Flex keyboard and Surface Slim Pen further enhance its usability, making it an adaptable tool for professionals needing touchscreen functionality and traditional laptop features.

Security remains a priority, with enterprise-grade protection including Windows Hello facial recognition and an NFC reader for secure, password-free access. With these enhancements, Microsoft’s latest Surface devices are primed for the AI-powered future, offering powerful computing, long-lasting battery life, and cutting-edge connectivity features.

