Twitter considers affordable verification plan for businesses

Twitter is reportedly considering an affordable organizational verification plan that small businesses can benefit from. Currently, brands need to spend $1,000 per month for verification, and an additional $50 per month for each affiliate account. This can be a significant expense for smaller organizations that want to maintain a credible presence on Twitter.

However, Elon Musk recently announced on Twitter that Twitter is working on a less expensive verification plan for small businesses. While no specific details regarding the cost or eligibility of the plan have been revealed yet, it is an encouraging development for businesses that wish to verify their Twitter accounts without breaking the bank.

Musk has tweeted this about the subject:

We will have a lower cost tier for small businesses, but need to manage the onboarding of organizations carefully to prevent fraud. The $1000/month is meant for larger organizations. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2023

The new Twitter verification onboarding process

Twitter has also stated that it is developing a new verification onboarding process to ensure that organizations applying for verification are not involved in fraudulent activities. The move comes after Twitter removed legacy checkmarks last month, causing many organizations to lose their verification status.

The new onboarding process is expected to ensure that only genuine businesses get verified, and it is likely to play a significant role in the success of the new affordable verification plan.

Emails sent to various accounts

Twitter has already started sending emails to various accounts stating that they must subscribe to either Twitter Blue or Organizational Verification plan to advertise on the platform. The email states that starting April 21, accounts must have a verified checkmark or subscribe to either of the above-mentioned plans to continue running ads on Twitter.

Business accounts that spend more than $1,000 per month already have gold checks or will soon get them and will continue to access advertising without interruption at this time.

Small businesses need affordable verification plans

Small businesses have been grappling with the high cost of verification on social media platforms like Twitter for years. The cost can be prohibitive for smaller organizations that want to establish a credible presence online and gain a competitive edge.

A more affordable verification plan for small businesses can help them build brand trust and authenticity, leading to better engagement and more followers.

