New Vibration Patterns Coming to Google Sounds App for Personalized Alerts

Google Sounds app version 3.2 is set to introduce new haptic feedback options, offering Pixel users enhanced control over vibration patterns for notifications and ringtones

Jan 27, 2025
Google Android
In an exciting development for Pixel device users, the upcoming Google Sounds app version 3.2 promises to enhance haptic feedback options, allowing a more personalized tactile experience during various system events. This update, reported by Android expert Mishaal Rahman of Android Authority, introduces an array of vibration patterns designed to give users greater control over the feel of their devices.

According to initial findings, Google Sounds version 3.2 will feature 12 distinct vibration patterns specifically for ringtones and an additional 11 patterns for notifications, each with its own unique blend of intensity and duration. This variety enables users to tailor the way their Pixel responds to incoming calls and messages, significantly enhancing the overall user experience.

In addition to these new vibration features, the update will also revamp the Sound & Vibration menu within device settings. The familiar terms "Phone ringtone" and "Default notification sound" will be replaced with "Ringtone alert" and "Notification alert," respectively, creating a more streamlined navigation experience. These newly named sections will sit conveniently below the volume sliders for Calls, Ringtones, Notifications, and Alarms.

As of now, Google Sounds version 3.2 is not available in the Google Play Store, nor can it be sideloaded, leaving eager users in anticipation. Rumors suggest that the new vibration patterns could roll out with a forthcoming update to Google Sounds or possibly coincide with the next Beta version of Android 16, which has recently made its debut.

While the timeline for the release of these enhancements remains uncertain, the anticipation surrounding these updates reflects Google's ongoing efforts to elevate the Pixel user experience. By introducing these customizable haptic feedback options, Google is poised to bolster user engagement and satisfaction among Pixel enthusiasts.

