Roblox data leak may have affected nearly 4000 users

On July 19, 2023, a data breach at Roblox exposed sensitive user information from attendees of the 2017-2020 Roblox Developers Conferences. The leaked list contained 4,000 unique email addresses, alongside personal details such as names, usernames, dates of birth, phone numbers, physical and IP addresses.

This information could be used for phishing attempts, spam, identity theft, and other malicious activities.

What do we know about Roblox data leak so far?

The data breach was first reported by Twitter user @RTC, who obtained a copy of the leaked list. Roblox has since confirmed the breach, but has been relatively quiet about the details. In a statement, the company said that it is "investigating the incident and is working to mitigate the impact of the breach".

?? DATA LEAK: A huge data leak has occurred with sensitive information of many notable Robloxians — you may of have been affected. Specifically look for the email you use on your Roblox account. Check if you have been affected by visiting: https://t.co/ZYuX9fh8WE pic.twitter.com/3EjiwVeTST — RTC (@Roblox_RTC) July 19, 2023

We recommend Roblox users to check the situation on HaveIBeenPwned, just like RTC stated as the leaked information is particularly sensitive because it includes the names and usernames of attendees, which could be used to impersonate them in phishing attacks.

The information could also be used to track down attendees' physical addresses, which could make them targets for identity theft or other crimes.

The official statement was partial

Roblox's official statement about the data leak was incomplete and did not provide all of the information that users need to protect themselves.

Roblox Corporation has stated this about the subject:

“Roblox is aware of a third-party security issue where there were indications of unauthorized access to limited personal information of a subset of our creator community. We engaged independent experts to support the investigation led by our information security team. Those who are impacted will receive an email communicating the next steps we are taking to support them. We will continue to be vigilant in monitoring and vetting the cyber security posture of Roblox and our third party vendors”. -Roblox Corporation

What to do if you were affected by the Roblox data leak?

If you were affected by the Roblox data leak, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself:

Change your passwords : This includes your Roblox password, as well as any other passwords that you use for accounts that share the same username or email address

: This includes your Roblox password, as well as any other passwords that you use for accounts that share the same username or email address Be on the lookout for phishing emails : Phishing emails are designed to look like they are from a legitimate source, such as Roblox. If you receive an email from Roblox that asks for your personal information, do not click on any links or enter any information. Instead, contact Roblox directly to verify the authenticity of the email

: Phishing emails are designed to look like they are from a legitimate source, such as Roblox. If you receive an email from Roblox that asks for your personal information, do not click on any links or enter any information. Instead, contact Roblox directly to verify the authenticity of the email Monitor your credit report: If you are concerned about identity theft, you can monitor your credit report for any unauthorized activity

The Roblox data leak is a serious security incident that has the potential to impact thousands of users. Roblox needs to be more transparent about the breach and provide users with more information about how to protect themselves and their large user base of 66.1 million daily active users.

