Is there a cheap Vision Pro alternative?

Kerem Gülen
Jun 12, 2023
Updated • Jun 12, 2023
Hardware
|
3

After seeing the price tag of the new spatial computer of Apple, you might be looking for a cheap Vision Pro alternatives. However, don't let the hefty price tag of Apple's Vision Pro deter you from the immersive realm of virtual and mixed reality. Given the surge in technology, several cheap Vision Pro equivalents exist, presenting equivalent experiences without drilling a hole in your wallet.

The PlayStation affair: Sony PlayStation VR2

Sony's successor to the original PlayStation VR, the PlayStation VR2, carries on the legacy, advancing in features and taking the VR experience for PlayStation 5 users a notch higher. This new headset finds its place on the list of cheap Vision Pro alternatives, along with the Meta Quest Pro, offering the added advantage of eye tracking.

Image courtesy of PlayStation

While its incompatibility with original PS VR games can be a drawback, the VR2 firmly establishes itself as a worthy Vision Pro alternative.

Cost-effective: Meta Quest 2

The Meta Quest 2, standing at a competitive price of $300, opens doors to an affordable VR experience without compromising quality. Contrary to the costly Vision Pro, this headset operates on the same software platform as the Meta Quest Pro, although with less advanced hardware and the absence of eye tracking.

Image courtesy of Meta

Despite these limitations, the VR experience it offers punches above its weight, earning it a notable place among the cheap Vision Pro competitors.

For the PC Gamers: Valve Index

For ardent PC gamers, the Valve Index emerges as the ideal cheap Vision Pro substitute. Despite requiring a reasonably potent PC and tracking stations for operation, this VR headset does not skimp on graphics and performance. Its high-tech motion controllers even pose a significant challenge to the Apple Vision Pro's own.

Image courtesy of Valve

The Vision Pro rival: Meta Quest Pro

While the Meta Quest Pro stands as the most expensive alternative to the Vision Pro at $1,500, its high price comes with justifiable reasons. This standalone VR headset embodies technological advancements paralleling the Apple Vision Pro. With integrated features like eye tracking and color cameras, it delivers a mixed reality experience akin to Apple's Vision Pro, making it a compelling option among the cheap Vision Pro rivals.

Image courtesy of Meta

A peek into the future: Meta Quest 3

In the wake of the Apple Vision Pro's reveal, Meta announced its newest headset, the Meta Quest 3. As an improved version of the Meta Quest 2, it incorporates color cameras similar to the Meta Quest Pro. With its slimmer design and new motion controllers, this headset, priced at $499, introduces an enticing entry in the lineup of cheap Vision Pro alternatives.

  • You can sign up for Meta Quest 3 release here.

The wrap-up

The Apple Vision Pro, despite its much-anticipated arrival, is priced exorbitantly at $3,499. Nevertheless, this should not hold back potential users from experiencing the captivating domain of virtual and mixed reality. The emergence of various cheap Vision Pro alternatives promises equally immersive experiences without the hefty costs.

Notably, the Sony PlayStation VR2, with its eye tracking and advanced features, offers PlayStation 5 owners a remarkable VR experience, marking it as an excellent choice among the cheap Vision Pro alternatives.

Advertisement

Related content

Seagate launching 32 TB hard drives later this year and 50 TB on the horizon
Powerstar Intel chip

Chipgate: Powerleader's power play or Intel inside job?

NVIDIA G-Sync ULMB 2 is introduced: Should you enable it?
Intel Meteor Lake personal AI

Intel Meteor Lake will be the force behind AI's localization
dimensity 9300

Dimensity 9300 may launch without little cores

Arm unveils Cortex-X4: Fastest so far

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. ilev said on June 12, 2023 at 4:00 pm
    Reply

    None is an alternative and none has to do with Apple’s ecosystem.

    You forgot to mention Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 for $3500-4500.

  2. JohnIL said on June 12, 2023 at 4:50 pm
    Reply

    Apple calls it a Pro device but clearly Apple demo’s were targeted at consumers so far. At $3500 is it really for anyone at this point? If it was half the price it still would be sort of a hard sell. I don’t even see the $500 VR market as being that great.

  3. Anonymous said on June 12, 2023 at 5:31 pm
    Reply

    The world would be a better place if the time and money spent on products like this was spent on learning to get along with each other. Let’s put our money and time to that.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved