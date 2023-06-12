Is there a cheap Vision Pro alternative?

After seeing the price tag of the new spatial computer of Apple, you might be looking for a cheap Vision Pro alternatives. However, don't let the hefty price tag of Apple's Vision Pro deter you from the immersive realm of virtual and mixed reality. Given the surge in technology, several cheap Vision Pro equivalents exist, presenting equivalent experiences without drilling a hole in your wallet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PlayStation affair: Sony PlayStation VR2

Sony's successor to the original PlayStation VR, the PlayStation VR2, carries on the legacy, advancing in features and taking the VR experience for PlayStation 5 users a notch higher. This new headset finds its place on the list of cheap Vision Pro alternatives, along with the Meta Quest Pro, offering the added advantage of eye tracking.

While its incompatibility with original PS VR games can be a drawback, the VR2 firmly establishes itself as a worthy Vision Pro alternative.

Cost-effective: Meta Quest 2

The Meta Quest 2, standing at a competitive price of $300, opens doors to an affordable VR experience without compromising quality. Contrary to the costly Vision Pro, this headset operates on the same software platform as the Meta Quest Pro, although with less advanced hardware and the absence of eye tracking.

Despite these limitations, the VR experience it offers punches above its weight, earning it a notable place among the cheap Vision Pro competitors.

For the PC Gamers: Valve Index

For ardent PC gamers, the Valve Index emerges as the ideal cheap Vision Pro substitute. Despite requiring a reasonably potent PC and tracking stations for operation, this VR headset does not skimp on graphics and performance. Its high-tech motion controllers even pose a significant challenge to the Apple Vision Pro's own.

The Vision Pro rival: Meta Quest Pro

While the Meta Quest Pro stands as the most expensive alternative to the Vision Pro at $1,500, its high price comes with justifiable reasons. This standalone VR headset embodies technological advancements paralleling the Apple Vision Pro. With integrated features like eye tracking and color cameras, it delivers a mixed reality experience akin to Apple's Vision Pro, making it a compelling option among the cheap Vision Pro rivals.

A peek into the future: Meta Quest 3

In the wake of the Apple Vision Pro's reveal, Meta announced its newest headset, the Meta Quest 3. As an improved version of the Meta Quest 2, it incorporates color cameras similar to the Meta Quest Pro. With its slimmer design and new motion controllers, this headset, priced at $499, introduces an enticing entry in the lineup of cheap Vision Pro alternatives.

You can sign up for Meta Quest 3 release here.

The wrap-up

The Apple Vision Pro, despite its much-anticipated arrival, is priced exorbitantly at $3,499. Nevertheless, this should not hold back potential users from experiencing the captivating domain of virtual and mixed reality. The emergence of various cheap Vision Pro alternatives promises equally immersive experiences without the hefty costs.

Notably, the Sony PlayStation VR2, with its eye tracking and advanced features, offers PlayStation 5 owners a remarkable VR experience, marking it as an excellent choice among the cheap Vision Pro alternatives.

Advertisement