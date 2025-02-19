Humane's AI Pin Ceases Operations Following HP Acquisition

Feb 19, 2025
HP Inc. has acquired assets from Humane Inc., the startup behind the AI Pin wearable device, for $116 million. This acquisition includes Humane's software platform, over 300 patents, and the majority of its employees. As a result, Humane will discontinue the AI Pin, ceasing all sales and services associated with the device.

Effective immediately, AI Pin sales have been halted. Existing devices will function normally until 3 PM ET on February 28, 2025, after which they will lose server connectivity, rendering features like calling, messaging, AI queries, and cloud access inoperative. Humane advises users to download any stored data before this shutdown to prevent data loss.

Refunds are available for customers who purchased the AI Pin within the 90-day return window from the original shipment date. Refund requests must be submitted by February 27, 2025. Additionally, subscribers with service plans extending beyond February 28 will receive prorated refunds.

HP plans to integrate Humane's technology and team into a new division called HP IQ, focusing on embedding artificial intelligence into HP's product lineup, including personal computers, printers, and connected conference rooms. Humane's co-founders, Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, both former Apple employees, will join HP as part of this transition.

The AI Pin, launched in April 2024, aimed to revolutionize wearable technology with features like voice assistance and a laser-projected display. However, it faced significant criticism regarding its functionality and design, leading to underwhelming sales. Reports indicate that daily returns of the device eventually outnumbered sales, prompting a price reduction from $699 to $499 in an effort to boost adoption.

Despite initial ambitions, Humane's AI Pin struggled to gain traction in the competitive wearable technology market. The acquisition by HP marks the end of the AI Pin but opens new avenues for integrating Humane's innovations into HP's broader AI initiatives.

