Google Upgrades Gemini App With Faster AI Model

Agencies Ghacks
Jan 31, 2025
Google has officially rolled out its new Gemini 2.0 Flash model as the default AI for all users of the Gemini app on both web and mobile. The upgraded model, first introduced in December, is significantly faster and more efficient than its predecessor, the Gemini 1.5 Pro, delivering improved performance across multiple benchmarks.

Unlike earlier versions, Gemini 2.0 Flash supports multimodal inputs and outputs, allowing users to interact using images, video, and audio, alongside traditional text responses. While Google will continue offering Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro for ongoing conversations, the company is pushing Gemini 2.0 Flash as the primary model for most users.

"The Gemini app is now using Gemini 2.0 Flash. This model delivers fast responses and stronger performance across a number of key benchmarks, providing everyday help with tasks like brainstorming, learning, or writing," wrote Gemini team member Patrick Kane.

Developers can now access the Gemini 2.0 Flash model through Google’s AI Studio and Vertex AI, alongside a new Multimodal Live API that supports real-time audio and video streaming. Additionally, Google has introduced Imagen 3, its latest AI image-generation model, which produces more detailed and accurate images from text prompts.

For Gemini Advanced users, Google is also expanding capabilities with a 1-million-token context window, allowing them to process larger files and access premium features such as Deep Research. The update reflects Google’s broader push to advance AI capabilities and improve user experiences across its ecosystem.

