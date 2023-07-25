How to get the Twitch r/Place 2023 cake badge

Emre Çitak
Jul 25, 2023
Updated • Jul 25, 2023
Internet
|
r/Place was a social experiment on the social media platform Reddit that started on the 20th of July 2023. During the event, users could place a single pixel on a 3,000x3,000-pixel canvas every five minutes.

The result was a sprawling work of art that featured everything from flags and logos to memes and pop culture references alongside the Reddit pixel wars.

Twitch users who participated in r/Place 2023 can now claim a special badge to commemorate their contribution. The badge features a slice of cake with the Twitch logo on it, and it can be found in the user's profile under "Badges".

How to get the Twitch r/Place 2023 cake badge

To get the Twitch r/Place 2023 cake badge, you must participate in the event by placing at least one tile on the canvas. The badge will be automatically awarded to eligible users within a few days.

Canvas expanded for the last time and although the Twitch page says the opposite, It is your last chance to grab the Twitch r/Place 2023 cake badge.

The canvas expands....for the last time.
by u/reddit_irl in place

The artistic approach of the Internet

The r/Place event was a huge success, with over 5 million users contributing to the canvas. The final image was a testament to the creativity and collaboration of the Reddit community.

The Twitch r/Place badge is a fitting symbol of participation and collaboration. It is a way for Twitch users to show off their support for the Reddit community and their contribution to the r/Place event.

The Twitch r/Place 2023 cake badge is a unique and special badge that is a reminder of the creativity and collaboration that made r/Place 2023 such a special event.

If you participated in the event, be sure to claim your badge and show it off to your friends!

