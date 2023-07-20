Hide your Twitter Blue checkmark: Coming Soon

Twitter is developing a feature that will allow you to hide the blue checkmark you received when subscribing to its Blue service. Alessandro Paluzzi, an app researcher, discovered a screen on which the firm is working on a verification settings control panel.

While Twitter is working on new features that would let users hide their tweet likes and the list of people they are subscribed to in the app, the firm is attempting to conceal blue checkmarks. All of these appear to be subtly critical of its own products, but they may still be useful for Twitter lurkers who don't necessarily want to have their interests analyzed.

Hiding the checkmark is something Twitter has been working on for a while, and soon Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to a new toggle that will hide their blue tick.

Twitter Blue checkmark will soon be hidden

The Twitter blue tick toggle will also warn that some actions may still indicate that you are paying for the app, such as publishing longer tweets or utilizing its text editing facilities, and that if you deactivate the marking, you might lose access to some other Blue features.

Given that it is under development, there must be a market for it, and given these most recent developments, Twitter appears to be near to launching this feature. In a separate effort, Twitter wants to let users choose whether or not their Likes and subscriptions are visible in the app.

How to DM on Twitter after the new rules

Besides hiding your checkmark, by using the new toggles, you'll be able to conceal your likes tab and remove that information from Twitter's API feed. You'll also be able to keep your subscriptions private, allowing you to subscribe to whatever interests you without fear of being disapproved of.

The blue verified checkmark can make you just as much of a pariah as having an NFT profile image, depending on what page of the website you're on. If a tweet from a Twitter Blue user gains a lot of attention, the comments will probably be full of jokes about how "this mf paid for Twitter," and tools are even available to block all subscribers.

